Here’s a rundown, compiled from Globe wire services and major media reports, of what we know about the app:

Precinct leaders were instead phoning in their results to the Democratic Party headquarters, and “they weren’t answering the phones," Courtney said.

Glitches with a mobile app used for reporting results are being blamed for some of the confusion that roiled the Iowa caucuses on Monday — and stretched into Tuesday. Des Moines County Democratic Chair Tom Courtney said he heard that in precincts across his county, including his own, the mobile app was “a mess.”

The app was developed by Shadow Inc.

Shadow describes itself on its website as a group of “campaign and technology veterans who have built and implemented technology at Hillary for America, Obama for America, Google, Kiva, Apple, the AFL-CIO, and the DNC.”

“Our passion is to create a permanent advantage for progressive campaigns and causes through technology,” the website says.

The company says it has offices in New York, Denver, and Seattle and “a few teammates” in other parts of the country as well. There is no contact phone number or address on the website.

Shadow is a for-profit technology company that is also used by the Democratic Party of Nevada, the next state to hold a caucus, as well as by multiple presidential campaigns, The New York Times reported.

Shadow is an affiliate of ACRONYM, a Democratic nonprofit founded in 2017 “to educate, inspire, register, and mobilize voters,” the Los Angeles Times reported. In a statement, ACRONYM distanced itself from Shadow, saying it had invested in Shadow, but “we have not provided any technology” to the Iowa Democrats.

Cybersecurity worries had been raised about the app, but no foul play is suspected

In a statement Tuesday morning, Iowa party officials said that there was no indication of a cyberattack, but acknowledged there were technical problems with the app, after insisting Monday night that it had not gone down.

“As part of our investigation, we determined with certainty that the underlying data collected via the app was sound. While the app was recording data accurately, it was reporting out only partial data,” Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price said. The app had a “coding issue” that has since been fixed.

The statement came after Iowa Democratic party officials said on Monday, “This is simply a reporting issue. The app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion.”

The Des Moines Register reported last week that the security of the app had been under much scrutiny, with party leaders taking precautions against cybersecurity breaches.

The app was developed quickly

The app was was put together in the past two months, the New York Times reported, citing people who were briefed on the app by the state party.

The app’s testing has been questioned

The New York Times’s sources said the app had not been properly tested at a statewide scale. One person familiar with the app said there were concerns that the app would malfunction in areas with poor connectivity, or because of high bandwidth use, such as when many people tried to use it at the same time.

But the Iowa Democratic Party did try to prepare for problems, with Harvard’s help

The Washington Post reported that a breakdown in reporting on the app was among the scenarios used in a role-play exercise in Des Moines last fall by the Defending Digital Democracy Project at Harvard’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs. The state party, along with its Republican counterpart, partnered with the project’s leaders for the November simulation. They were joined by security experts, as well as developers behind the website and mobile app used by the parties to publicize caucus details and report returns.

Price told the Post last month that the party took the responsibility of holding the high-profile caucus “very seriously” and planned "to protect the integrity of our process and secure the choices of Iowans in this process.”

Price told NPR last month that there were “redundancies built into the system," including a hotline to accept results, but he didn’t detail them. “If there’s a challenge, we’ll be ready with a backup and a backup to that backup and a backup to the backup to the backup,” Price told NPR.

The Des Moines Register reported that Robby Mook, Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager in 2016, had worked on simulating the ways things could go wrong. Mook is a senior fellow at the Defending Digital Democracy Project. Pelted by Internet wags, Mook distanced himself from the app in a tweet Tuesday night, saying, “Sorry, folks. I did NOT have anythjng to do with building the Iowa caucus app. I dont know anything about it, had no role in it, and dont own a company that makes mobile appa. Please contact @iowademocrats with questions about it.”

Other candidates have also used Shadow’s services

Citing Federal Elections Commission reports, the Los Angeles Times reported that Pete Buttigieg paid $42,500 to the firm for “software rights and subscriptions,” which a spokesman said was for a service that sends text messages to voters. Joe Biden’s campaign also made smaller payments. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who has withdrawn from the race, also has made payments to Shadow.

The CEO of Shadow Inc. has Boston ties

Chief executive and co-founder Gerard Niemira went to Boston University from 2000 to 2003, according to his LinkedIn profile. He eventually got a bachelor’s in history from St. Thomas Aquinas College in 2005. He worked on the tech team on Hillary Clinton’s campaign for the 2016 Democratic nomination, the Los Angeles Times reported. He could not be reached for comment.

Jeremiah Manion of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.





