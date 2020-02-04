Results from the state’s first-in-the-nation caucus were delayed Monday night due to “inconsistencies” in some reporting, the Iowa Democratic Party said Monday night, adding a new layer of complication to an already uncertain presidential primary season.
From state party officials reportedly engaging in heated calls with campaign representatives while explaining the delay to some candidates declaring success even as official results hadn’t been released, here’s what you missed as new developments unfolded overnight:
- Several hours after caucus goers cast their votes, official results had not been reported. The state party had initially acknowledged a delay at about 10 p.m., citing unspecified “quality checks." At that point, the party had received data from about 25% of the state’s 1,765 precincts, party spokeswoman Mandy McClure said.
- McClure then said at about 10:30 p.m. that party officials had “found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results." The delay was not a result of a “hack or intrusion," she added.
- Chairman Troy Price said at about 2 a.m. that the results wouldn’t be released until later Tuesday as officials continued to manually verify the results with a paper trail, which was taking “longer than expected,” he said.
- Party officials had initially called presidential campaigns representatives at about 11:20 p.m. on Monday night to inform them of the delays. In another call to campaigns at about 1 a.m., during which the party cited “redundancies in the results” as a reason for the delay, tensions were high, the New York Times reported. Campaign representatives reportedly became angry at party officials, who hung up after being pressed on the hold-up. A particularly heated exchange took place between Price and Bernie Sanders’ senior campaign adviser Jeff Weaver, according to the Washington Post.
- Des Moine County Chair Tom Courtney said technology issues appeared to be contributing to the delay. In his county, he said, an app created for caucus organizers to report results was a “mess,” and organizers had to call in results to the state party instead.
- One Iowa precinct chairwoman, Ruth Thompson, said she did not use the app to report results, and instead opted to text a photo of the result to party officials who drove it to state headquarters.
- Another local official, Sean Bagniewski, told the Post officials were aware of problems with the app since last Thursday, and state officials did not fulfill requests to address the problems. Some chairs who tried to call in results through the hotline were placed on hold for as long as two hours, Bagniewski said.
- At their individual watch parties, several candidates declared success in the contest, with Pete Buttigieg declaring victory even as no official results had been reported. Amy Klobuchar’s campaign manager indicated on Twitter that the Minnesota senator was ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden.
- In a letter to Iowa Democrats, Biden’s campaign demanded information “regarding the methods of quality control” they employed and an opportunity to respond before official results are released.
The integrity of the process is critical, and there were flaws in the reporting systems tonight that should raise serious concerns for voters. https://t.co/Ft1MgaJ0jj— Kate Bedingfield (@KBeds) February 4, 2020
- President Trump won in Iowa’s Republican caucus earlier Monday night with 97.1 percent of the vote.
- The Trump campaign seized on the Democrats’ problems in reporting the outcome, with campaign manager Brad Parscale speculating on Twitter that the results had been compromised.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
