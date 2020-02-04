“We still don’t have results,” CNN’s Wolf Blitzer lamented around 10:15 p.m. “Waiting, and waiting, and waiting.”

But those on the edge of their seats have so far been disappointed: As of 10 p.m. — two hours after the caucuses started — results have yet to stream in from Iowa.

When the Iowa caucuses kicked off at 8 p.m. EST, much of the nation awaited the Democratic results with bated breath.

Generally, it can take several minutes to an hour or so for numbers to start streaming in on election nights.

“The lack of results from Iowa is not normal,” wrote Nate Cohn of The New York Times shortly before 10 p.m. “By this time in 2016, nearly 80% of the total vote was counted, based on the data we saved from 2016.”

So why is it taking so long for Iowa’s numbers?

Several political reporters say the reason is a fairly simple one — and one that many product managers are familiar with: quality control.

“Why so few results? Party officials tell me they’re doing ‘quality control,’ making sure preference cards and turnout align with the data coming in,” wrote Nick Corasaniti of The New York Times.

David Chalian, CNN’s political director, reiterated the same talking point from Iowan Democrats on air.

“The state party is doing quality control checks so they’re confident the numbers they’re getting and reporting out publicly are accurate,” he told Blitzer.

However, he noted that if results are delayed much longer, it could raise questions.

“It’s hard when you look at the clock, and see it’s 10:16 p.m., to not wonder if something may be askew,” he said. “This is far later than when we’ve seen reports in Iowa caucuses past of the vote coming in. I’m not sure how much longer they can say that and not have questions about if there are reporting problems, if something is askew, or if everything is really fine.”

The Iowa Democratic Party released a statement shortly after.

“The integrity of the results is paramount,” the statement said, according to reports. “We have experienced a delay in the results due to quality checks and the fact that the IDP is reporting out three data sets for the first time. What we know right now it that around 25 percent of precincts have reported, and early data indicated turnout is on pace for 2016.”

Around 11:20 p.m., the AP reported that Iowa Democratic Party officials are holding a phone call with campaigns amid delays in reporting caucus results.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the results would start to come in.

Earlier, Iowa Democratic Party officials said an issue with a mobile app designed to report results would not hinder the Iowa caucus process, according to the Associated Press.

However, Des Moines County Chair Tom Courtney said technology issues appeared to be contributing to the delay, according to the AP. Courtney said that in his county, an app created for caucus organizers to report results was “a mess” and organizers were instead having to call in results to the state party.

When results do start coming in, check out The Boston Globe’s live tracker, which auto-refreshes every 15 seconds.

