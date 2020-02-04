Caucus-goers on Monday will meet to assign delegates to the Democratic National Convention by gathering at their local precinct sites and clustering in the corner of their preferred candidate to indicate support.

Iowa’s Democratic Party implemented new rules this year after complaints of irregularities in the 2016 caucuses by supporters of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who narrowly lost. The changes are designed to speed up the caucusing, increase its transparency, and make it more inclusive. But they also could make the results less clear-cut.

DES MOINES — In school gymnasiums, community centers, and VFW halls across the state Monday night, Democrats gathered for caucuses that will give the nation the first message about who is the best candidate to take on President Trump — and it could be a mixed message.

Unlike in the past, however, participants this year will report their first (and second, if necessary) choices on paper cards collected by officials in each precinct, a sort of first-ever paper trail. (In the past, all participants did was cluster for their candidates.)

They also will only have one chance to back another candidate, and that’s if their first choice does not gather the required 15 percent support to earn delegates. (It used to be, caucus-goers could realign in extra rounds even if the candidate they initially backed reached the threshold.)

The state Democratic Party will release those first- and second-choice vote totals, in addition to the delegates won by each candidate. Collecting those preference and releasing them for the first time opens the door for a candidate who doesn’t win the most delegates to still claim an unofficial victory by, for example, noting he or she won the initial raw vote totals before caucus-goers realigned.

Caucusing was set to begin at 7 p.m. Central Time in Iowa’s 1,678 caucus precincts. Each Democratic caucus is volunteer-led and organized by the Democratic Party in each of the state’s 99 counties. Organizers expect a strong turnout. Results were set to begin rolling in by 9 p.m.

Just hours before caucusing began, Will Harte, a volunteer for the campaign of former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, did last-minute door-knocking in Iowa City. He said he met volunteers for Senator Elizabeth Warren’s campaign doing the same thing.

“We’re both seeing a remarkable number of people who are still undecided. Tonight could be interesting if not also surprising,” Harte said.

In 2016, about 170,000 people participated in the Democratic caucuses, out of about 600,000 registered Democrats. In Iowa, voters can change parties on caucus night, and many sites expect some registered Republicans and independents to caucus with Democrats.

Some precincts will caucus in different rooms at the same location, like a high school. Others are small enough to meet in private living rooms. Some of the largest caucuses expected more than 1,000 people Monday night.

This year there was an increased focus on making Iowa’s caucuses more inclusive for voters of color.

For years, Latino advocacy leaders have pushed to increase Latino voter turnout rates in a state where Hispanic residents now make up more than 3 percent of all eligible voters, the largest nonwhite voter group in Iowa.

This year, the League of United Latin American Citizens announced it had registered enough new voters so that Latinos were expected to represent one of every four caucus-goers in the 15 largest counties.

And in a historic first, the Iowa Democratic Party agreed to set up 99 satellite caucus locations across the state and country, and even internationally, to make it easier for Iowans who can’t get to their local precincts to participate. It’s partly a caucus version of absentee voting. But the majority of the satellite locations have translation and cultural services to reach different communities and types of voters. The list of new polling sites includes five mosques in greater Des Moines and several bilingual sites.

Nataly Espinoza-Lara, 34, who on Monday was helping organize a caucus site for Spanish-only speakers at the Southside YMCA in Des Moines, said the political event had turned into something of a block party, with family and friends from across the county coming to caucus for the first time.

This would be her first time as a caucus-goer, too. A native of Chihuahua, Mexico, Espinoza-Lara said the election of Donald Trump and his blasting of Mexican immigrants pushed her to get involved in politics. She first knocked on doors and helped register voters for the Progressive Turnout Project during the 2018 midterm in efforts to flip House seats from red to blue. She later canvassed for Sanders and served as a field director for LULAC.

There was a festive atmosphere at the YMCA on Monday night as she passed out “Bernie” stickers and people cheered as they waited in line.

*We are so excited we have so many Latinos here,” she said. “We have a lot of people, including US citizens, who have never voted before. Our community wants change, and we are seeing it here now."

It has now been nearly a year since many presidential hopefuls first set foot in this rural state, and over the last 12 months, small living room gatherings have grown into the raucous rallies that capped this past weekend as candidates made their final pitches before caucusing began.

Democratic voters across Iowa have said in recent weeks that this year feels different because there are so many candidates and because they are so intent on finding the one with the best shot at beating Trump.

“More than any other election I’ve voted in I feel like it’s imperative that we win,” said Dave Terpstra, 40, of Ames, who as of last week was still undecided.

Many caucus-goers this year are fraught with anxiety over which candidate is best equipped to take on the president in November. Some prefer the big changes proposed by Sanders and Warren, while others believe the more moderate policies offered by former vice president Joe Biden and Buttigieg are what the country needs.

In their final pitches over the weekend, the candidates each emphasized their own version of the same argument — that they are the most electable.

Biden pledged to “restore the soul of our nation,” Sanders called for a political revolution, Warren pitched herself as a unifier, and Buttigieg welcomed what he called “future former Republicans" into his fold.

