Price said party officials identified what was causing the issue, and that the app used to report results to the state party was recording results, but “reporting out only partial data.”

The party said an investigation was underway into the issues around the delays, but “inconsistencies with the reports” became apparent as the first results were reported to party officials on Monday night, prompting the party to begin using backup measures, which took longer than expected, according to a statement from chairperson Troy Price.

The results of the Iowa caucuses are expected to be released Tuesday, but the Iowa Democratic Party cautioned it was still receiving results from precincts, after reporting issues caused chaos and massive delays in reporting results during the critical first contest of the 2020 Democratic primary season.

Advertisement

“We have determined that this was due to a coding issue in the reporting system. This issue was identified and fixed,”Price said in the statement.

Party officials did not say specifically when results would be released, only that officials aimed to do so “as soon as possible today.”

“While our plan is to release results as soon as possible today, our ultimate goal is to ensure that the integrity and accuracy of the process continues to be upheld,” Price said.

The lack of results Monday night further muddled an already unwieldy Democratic presidential primary race, and without a clear picture of which candidate emerged as the winner, some campaigns made their own predictions.

During a speech late Monday, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg declared victory despite a lack of results.

“So we don’t have all the results but we know by the time it’s all said and done, Iowa, you have shocked the nation,” he said, interrupted by cheers at his caucus night party. “Because by all indications we are going on to New Hampshire victorious.”

Advertisement

The deputy campaign manager for former vice president Joe Biden raised concerns about the results when they are ultimately released.

“The integrity of the process is critical, and there were flaws in the reporting systems tonight that should raise serious concerns for voters,” Kate Bedingfield tweeted.

Elizabeth Warren campaign manager Roger Lau told reporters that the campaign found it more “concerning” every minute that passed by without a final result. He said the campaign believed Warren, Buttigieg, and Sanders had finished in the top three, although he did not say in what order.

Senator Bernie Sanders’ campaign released its own internal data collected by volunteers at 40 percent of the state’s precincts. It showed Sanders slightly ahead of Buttigieg for first, with Warren in third.

“We recognize that this does not replace the full data from the Iowa Democratic Party, but we believe firmly that our supporters worked too hard for too long to have the results of that work delayed,” Sanders senior adviser Jeff Weaver said in an e-mail just after 1 a.m.

Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, who did not compete in Iowa, weighed in Tuesday morning with a statement blasting the two moderates in the campaign, Biden and Buttigieg, who he’s competing with for support in the presidential race.

“One candidate is calling the results into question because he apparently didn’t do well. Another is declaring victory without any votes being confirmed,” Patrick said. “The way to beat Donald Trump isn’t to act like Donald Trump. Our party and our country deserve better.”

Advertisement

Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.









Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.