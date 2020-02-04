The caucus winner will likely receive a burst of media attention, donations, and new supporters that could propel him or her into the next phase of the unsettled primary. Recent polls have shown Senator Bernie Sanders leading a tightly-packed top tier of four candidates in the state, with former vice president Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., trailing.

As the evening caucuses approached, candidates offered closing arguments. For some, Iowa has been the place to test their message and gather support for more than a year. Strong turnout was expected for caucusgoers as they accelerate the process of winnowing the large field of candidates.

DES MOINES — After a year of carefully sifting through a herd of two dozen eager Democratic candidates, Iowans flooded caucus sites on Monday to finally make their pick for the party’s presidential nominee.

At nearly 1,700 caucus sites — spanning high school gymnasiums and dusty town halls — Iowans were set to vote with their feet Monday evening. Each caucusgoer stood in the corner of the room representing their favored candidate, waiting to be counted. Supporters of candidates who did not reach the crucial 15 percent threshold had to pick another candidate to back, known as realignment.

Due to the unique nature of the Iowa caucuses, several candidates could end up declaring “victory” in one form or another after tonight’s results. The candidate who gets the most delegates is the official winner. But the Democratic Party will also be releasing the total tally of caucusgoers behind each candidate in the initial count and then after the subsequent realignment, when those supporting candidates below the 15 percent threshold must pick a new candidate or not be counted. Those three separate results could provide opportunities for different candidates to spin their results in a favorable light.

The fierce, year-long fight here among the Democratic candidates is about more than the state’s relatively modest 41 delegates — only about 1 percent of the party’s delegate pool. It would offer to anxious Democrats the first “electability” smoke signal to solve the intraparty dilemma over which candidate has the best shot at beating President Trump in November. The top Democratic candidates spent their final days here emphasizing their own ability to win in a general election.

Sanders, who led several polls ahead of Monday, drew thousands of people to rallies featuring popular musicians across the state last weekend, and he stressed repeatedly that he was the candidate in the best position to defeat Trump. Some of his largely younger fans plastered themselves with “Bernie beats Trump” pins and gear.

“We’re going to win because we are the campaign of energy and excitement,” Sanders told a packed arena in Cedar Rapids Saturday.

Biden, who has made his electability core to his message since he began running, told Iowans he would “restore” the soul of the nation and bring character back to the White House in a series of smaller town halls. But even as he projected confidence, some of his advisers and surrogates downplayed expectations, emphasizing that his strength among black voters in the fourth-voting state of South Carolina could make up for any shortfall in Iowa.

“I’m optimistic he’ll finish strongly, but we should look at the first four — Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina — to see who’s well positioned for Super Tuesday," Biden surrogate Senator Chris Coons of Delaware told CNN Monday.

Warren pitched herself as a unity candidate in a subtle dig at Sanders while on a multistop bus tour of the state last weekend, saying she was the best positioned to rally Democrats against Trump.

“I’ve been building a campaign from the beginning that’s not a campaign that’s narrow. Not a campaign that says it’s us and nobody else,” she said.

Buttigieg, who invested a lot of his time in Iowa courting caucusgoers in rural parts of the state, attempted to convince Iowans he would bring a fresh, outside-of-Washington approach to the race.

Sanders has spent the most on advertising in the state of any of the top four contenders, pouring $10 million into the airwaves.

The days before the caucus were unusual, with the race overshadowed by the Senate impeachment trial of Trump. Several candidates, including Sanders, Warren, and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar — were pulled off the trail for long stretches of time in order to serve as jurors in the trial in Washington, leaving Iowa’s campaign trail oddly empty just days before caucusing began. And results from a bellwether poll that was pulled on Saturday after complaints from the Buttigieg camp about reported irregularities has left the candidates and media in the dark about what to expect on Monday.

In the days leading up to decision-time, voters expressed a heavy sense of responsibility as well as nervousness about picking the person who could best take on Trump in the general election. The famously late-breaking voters here appeared to be breaking even later than usual, carefully weighing the pros and cons of each candidate as Trump loomed their minds.

“I pretty much fluctuate between hopeful optimism and just fraught with anxiety and those feelings can go back and forth within an hour,” said Abby Chungath, 44, who decided to caucus for Warren last week after seeing at least six candidates in person and watching all seven Democratic debates. “It’s just a roller coaster.”

Some activists feared a rift between Sanders’ passionate supporters and other factions of Democrats who have clashed in recent days but must find a way to unite should they hope to defeat Trump in November.

Joe Trippi, campaign manager for 2004 presidential candidate Howard Dean, suggested that Sanders may have peaked too soon, forcing some voters to seek a less controversial standard-bearer.

“There are a lot of reasons this thing moves hard at the end,’’ Trippi predicted. ‘‘I think Bernie going into the lead is really kind of the disruptive thing that’s going to make a lot of people look at who they are for.”

Sanders’ campaign has repeatedly predicted victory and believes he’s running even stronger in New Hampshire, which votes next Tuesday. That’s despite increasingly vocal concerns from establishment-minded Democrats who fear the self-described democratic socialist would struggle against Trump and make it more difficult for Democrats to win other elections this fall.

Polls suggest that Sanders may have a narrow lead, but any of the top four candidates could score a victory in Iowa’s unpredictable and quirky caucus system as organizers prepared for record turnout. Some 200,000 Iowans were expected to participate in the caucuses.

An Associated Press survey of nearly 2,800 voters, conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago, found that roughly 4 in 10 likely caucusgoers identified health care as their top issue.

Seven in 10 supported a proposed single-payer health care plan, which would change the health care system so that all Americans receive insurance from a government plan instead of private insurance plans.

Climate change was identified as the top issue facing the country by 3 in 10 Iowa voters.

Beating Trump in November, along with providing strong leadership, outranked other qualities as most important in a nominee.

