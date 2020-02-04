Even though there were no official results available Monday night, some candidates surged forward in declaring themselves victorious — or at least having momentum — as they head into the New Hampshire primary , which takes place in a week.

As the nation waited with bated breath to see who would pull ahead in Iowa, the caucuses were mired in confusion as “reporting issues” and “inconsistencies” led state party officials to admit results wouldn’t be coming until later Tuesday.

The Iowa caucus process was already confusing enough as it is. Add in the delays on reporting results , and late Monday into early Tuesday was downright chaotic.

Advertisement

Here’s a look at how some of the more well-known Democratic candidates reacted to the Iowa caucuses.

Joe Biden

Jordan Gale/The New York Times

The former vice president declared his success in the contest, despite results not yet being released.

“We feel good about where we are, so it’s on to New Hampshire,” he said, according to the AP. He added that he would “walk out of here with our share of delegates.”

After Iowa Democratic Party officials had spoken with campaigns about the issues that had sparked the delays, Biden’s campaign general counsel wrote a letter to party officials highlighting the reporting system’s “considerable flaws.”

The campaign also demanded that the party provide information about the “methods of quality control” they employed, and an opportunity for the candidates to respond, before the results are released.





Pete Buttigieg

Todd Heisler/The New York Times

Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, put forth one of the most certain statements of the candidates.

“By all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious,” he said.

He also acknowledged the confusion stemming from the lack of results.

“So we don’t know all the results, but we know by the time it’s all said and done, Iowa, you have shocked the nation,” he said, according to the AP.

Advertisement





Amy Klobuchar

Pete Marovich/The New York Times

The first Democratic candidate to address supporters amid the delays, Amy Klobuchar vowed Monday night that she would keep up her fight in New Hampshire.

“We know there’s delays, but we know one thing: We are punching above our weight,” Klobuchar told her supporters in Iowa.

Meanwhile, her campaign manager tweeted early Tuesday that Klobuchar was “even or ahead of Vice President Biden.”





Bernie Sanders

Hilary Swift/The New York Times

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said he had “a good feeling we’re going to be doing very, very well here in Iowa” once results were posted. “Today marks the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,’’ he predicted, according to the AP.

Sanders promised the crowd that “at some point the results will be announced,” and when they are, he said, “we’ll be doing very, very well here in Iowa.”

Elizabeth Warren

Ruth Fremson/The New York Times

When Elizabeth Warren said the results were “too close to call" and used her time on stage to criticize Donald Trump.

“A president’s values matters and the only thing Donald Trump values is Donald Trump.” She said the president believes “government is a tool to enrich himself and his corrupt buddies at everyone else’s expense.”

Although the results were unclear, she said she is “one step closer to winning the fight for the America we believe is possible.”













Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.