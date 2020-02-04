Pressley, who often refers to the Republican Trump as “the occupant of the White House,” said that Trump’s presidency is “not legitimate,” and that he “does not embody the principles, the responsibility, the grace, nor the integrity that is required of the President of the United States.”

Pressley, a Democrat, said in a statement that she would not attend the annual speech to both houses of Congress from a president who is “strong-arming a sham impeachment trial in the Senate.”

Massachusetts US Representative Ayanna Pressley announced Tuesday that she plans to boycott President Trump’s State of the Union address, denouncing it as a “sham” as the Senate prepares to acquit Trump of impeachment charges Wednesday.

"On the eve of Senate Republicans covering up transgressions and spreading misinformation, I cannot in good conscience attend a sham State of the Union when I have seen firsthand the damage Donald J. Trump’s rhetoric and policies have inflicted on those I love and those I represent,” she said.

Trump on Tuesday faces the unusual prospect of delivering a speech to Congress as many of its members are actively weighing his removal from office, though his acquittal on abuse of power and obstruction charges in the Republican-controlled Senate is all but assured.

Pressley, who was elected to Congress in 2018, attended Trump’s State of the Union address last year, and brought as her guest a UMass Boston student and DACA recipient whose future in the United States was thrown into doubt as Trump railed against the Obama-era program, which spared undocumented immigrants who were brought to the country as children from being targeted for deportation.

Though she won’t be present for the speech, Pressley is set to give a rebuttal on behalf of the progressive Working Families Party. Her rebuttal will follow that of the Democratic Party, which is being delivered by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“What I intend to speak to is not the strength of our union, per se, but the strength of our movement,” Pressley told CNN last week.





Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.