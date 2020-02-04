HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut are trying to identify a man they say got a job at a gas station and proceeded to steal $17,000 worth of merchandise and cash on his first, and only, solo overnight shift before disappearing.

The man also stole his employment folder, which contained his personal information, so the store's owner does not even know the worker's name, Hamden police said in a statement Tuesday.

Police responded to the Go On Gas store late last month.