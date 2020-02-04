Our hope is that the pilot program will create new avenues to the profession and expand the teacher pipeline, especially for teachers of color, who are underrepresented overall in Massachusetts public schools. The alternative testing tools proposed by the commissioner are a minimal first step in providing the much-needed platform for these qualified candidates to demonstrate their skills and knowledge and aid in creating inclusive learning environments for all our students.

Re “State offers changes to teacher tests” (Metro, Jan. 28): The Boston Teachers Union supports state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley’s proposal to pilot alternatives to the exam for assessing the subject matter knowledge and skills of teacher candidates. Over the years, many qualified candidates have been left on the sidelines and harmed due to the limitations of the Massachusetts Tests for Educator Licensure. This contributes to turnover as well as to losing highly effective teachers, particularly teachers of color.

Thanks to key programs and partnerships being advanced by the City of Boston and the Boston Teachers Union, the Boston Public Schools are a leader among the state’s school districts in the number and percentage of teachers of color. However, our district can still do better, and many other districts struggle to attract and retain teachers of color. As such, reforms in our statewide educator recruitment and retention systems are long overdue, and this move by the commissioner, while only one piece of the puzzle, is a welcome step toward achieving such reforms.

Jessica Tang

President

Boston Teachers Union

Dorchester





It’s hypocritical to give prospective teachers a pass when students face high-stakes exam

On Jan. 28 I read that state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley wants to waive the results of a standardized teacher test for Black and Latino candidates to allow more people of color to teach (“State offers changes to teacher test”), and then the next day, I read that Riley wants to hold Boston schools more accountable because students are not performing well on standardized tests (“Board urges state actions for struggling Boston schools”).

Either the tests are a valid way to measure performance, or they’re not. It is outrageously hypocritical for Riley to consider not requiring some teachers to pass a standardized test, and then placing them in a classroom and requiring that they teach students to pass a standardized test to be deemed successful.

Richard Kiley

Boston

The writer is a retired Boston Public Schools teacher.