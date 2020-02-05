Some rare records of late-lingering warblers came to light, including a Northern parula in South Orleans and a black-throated blue warbler in Wellfleet, both at private feeders.

A Western tanager continued at a feeder on Oriole Lane in Sandwich.

Recent sightings (through Jan. 28) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

A male and female tufted duck continued among a raft of scaup on Long Pond in Harwich/Brewster.

The Arctic subspecies of black guillemot continued at Macmillan Pier in Provincetown along with 10 thick-billed murres, 5 dovekies, a Northern pintail, a Barrow’s goldeneye, 4 ruddy turnstones, and a purple sandpiper.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, 6 dovekies, 20 common murres, 5 thick-billed murres, 3,500 razorbills, 120 black-legged kittiwakes, 30 Iceland gulls, and a hybrid glaucous x herring gull.

Other sightings around the Cape included a palm warbler at Peterson Farm in Falmouth; yellow-bellied sapsuckers in Sandwich, Barnstable, and Wellfleet; 4 blue-winged teal at Mill Pond in West Barnstable; 5 tree swallows in Harwich, a king eider, 12,000 common eiders, and 5 red knots in North Chatham; 11 pine warblers in East Harwich, and 2 Baltimore orioles and 6 thick-billed murres in Eastham.

