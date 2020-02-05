In his acceptance speech, after thanking the opera’s large cast, Rose recognized BMOP’s orchestra members — not just for their efforts on the Picker opera but for a quarter-century of work fulfilling Rose’s vision. “For 25 years, they’ve been doing the impossible, and making me look good,” Rose told the audience. “Year after year, they prove that making recordings of contemporary, 20th- and 21st-century classical music can be done, [and] can be done by a small and feisty organization.” He concluded by thanking BMOP’s supporters for “believing that American classical music of the 20th and 21st century deserved a voice.”

Gil Rose had a smile on his face a mile wide as he came down the aisle of the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on the afternoon of Jan. 26. It was the Grammy Awards premiere ceremony, where most of the awards (including classical) were handed out. After three nominations in past years, Rose and the Boston Modern Orchestra Project had just won their first award : best opera recording, for their account of Tobias Picker’s “Fantastic Mr. Fox” (released on BMOP/sound).

In a way, Rose’s speech mirrored his worldview — about BMOP as well as Odyssey Opera, the similarly adventurous small company he also leads. (“Fantastic Mr. Fox” was a co-production of the two groups.) He is fiercely proud of each group’s mission and accomplishments, especially when it comes to all the new works he’s midwifed and the forgotten gems he’s resurrected. Underlying that pride, though, are persistent questions of why it has to be such an uphill battle, how comparatively little funding there is to make it happen, and why more people aren’t along for the ride.

And, especially, how little attention those imaginative projects get compared to (in his eyes) less worthy projects — especially in the hometown of his two ensembles.

When I spoke to Rose recently, it was a few hours before he was to lead a typically adventurous BMOP/Odyssey program: a semi-staged performance of Arnold Rosner’s all-but-unknown opera “The Chronicle of Nine.” He had flown home the morning after the Grammys and gone straight to rehearsal, with his head in Rosner’s score ever since. He had set aside the day after the performance to respond to “the thousands of texts, e-mails, Facebook messages” he received in the wake of the Grammy. Some, he noted with a slight sense of wonder, were from high school acquaintances from whom he hadn’t heard in 35 years.

So there hadn’t been much chance to put the award in perspective. He hadn’t considered what it meant that the year brought not only the Grammy but a Grawemeyer Award, composition’s most prestigious prize, for Lei Liang’s “A Thousand Mountains, A Million Streams,” which BMOP commissioned and premiered in 2018.

“I feel great about it,” Rose said when first asked about his reaction to the Grammy win. “It felt like an acknowledgment of a long, hard-fought-for accomplishment. That was a good feeling.”

But the skepticism that his ensembles’ goals would be properly acknowledged and supported remained. “I think that we continue to be recognized more and more nationally,” Rose said. “I get more and more response across the country, I get more and more interaction with my colleagues in New York and in California.”

Then he paused. “I don’t know if much has changed in Boston. Maybe we’ll find out in the next couple of months.”

He mentioned the new season announcements that each organization will be making in the next few months. “I feel like what we’re about to announce and our plans for the future, which include some pretty big stuff — I wonder if Boston will come around to understanding what people in the nation are understanding — that these are two one-of-a-kind institutions, pursuing agendas that are totally unique.”

Challenges exist everywhere, Rose understands, and he acknowledged that BMOP and Odyssey are hardly the only ensembles competing for attention and attendance. Still, he noted a broad trend: “If you perform the same concert works and the same operas over and over again, you get rewarded. And if you decide not to do that, you get rewarded, but you have to swim upstream a lot harder for doing ‘God’s work.’ For doing the work that should be the most rewarded.”

He keeps a list of concert works and operas he wants to perform someday, and while he knows they won’t all get done, a chunk of them will. How many will depend on “the ability of people to see what we can do as important the way I see it being important. And thus supporting it by buying a ticket, making a donation, advocating for the group. That’s where something like the Grammy — I don’t know how much it’s going to help. But it certainly can’t hurt.”

Still, for all the obstructions and impediments, Rose has zero regrets about the artistic path he’s chosen. At one point during the conversation, he mentioned that his insistence on going for the new and unknown — not just here and there but on every program — was a double-edged sword. “It distinguishes us. But it also punishes us.

“It doesn’t punish me personally,” he added. “I couldn’t look at myself in the mirror if I did it any other way.”

The Boston Modern Orchestra Project’s next performance is March 28 at Jordan Hall, featuring music of Joseph Schwantner and Lavell Blackwell. www.bmop.org

Odyssey Opera’s next performance is March 13-15 at the Huntington Avenue Theater, featuring Rossini’s “Elisabetta, Regina d’Inghilterra.” www.odysseyopera.org

