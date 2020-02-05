At the end of her 2018 album “Am I A Girl?,” though, her musical outlook shifted. “X,” the final song on that album, opens with choppy riffs and hyperactive soloing, which lasts for 10 seconds before it’s derailed by sugary-sweet powerpop, with Poppy cooing that she wants to love everyone. The rest is a push and pull between the two halves, Poppy screeching “get me bloody” over the metal sections and wondering if she can “save the world/from every evil boy and dangerous girl” during the sunnier bits. The resulting anxiety isn’t all that dissimilar to life in the info-overload age, with good and bad and harsh and light colliding in explosive fashion.

When Poppy debuted on YouTube in the mid-2010s, she was known for making often surrealistic clips where she’d be repeating the introductory phrase “I’m Poppy” for 10 minutes, or eating cotton candy, or denying that she was in a cult. Her branching out into pop music was perhaps inevitable, but similarly odd, yet undeniably compelling; her feather-light voice recounted the travails of micro-stardom over precision-grade synthpop.

Poppy’s third album “I Disagree,” which came out last month, digs into and revels in this tension, blending bludgeoning riffs that recall the harshest nu-metal from the turn of the century with ornately arranged music that recalls the most impressively detailed songs by splendor-poppers Jellyfish and J-Pop trio Perfume, then adds lyrics that are either unnervingly imagistic (“Bite your own teeth,” goes a refrain of the speedy “Bite Your Teeth”) or outright defiant. The end result is exhilarating, a whirlwind of extreme moods — ah, life in 2020! — that’s tied together at the end by the gloomily sun-baked “Don’t Go Outside,” which closes with a grand coda mashing up earlier moments on the record, Broadway-musical style.

Tuesday night’s sold-out show at Brighton Music Hall — the first of two there this week — gave an ecstatic release to all those on-record anxieties, with Poppy and her band thrashing through all of “I Disagree” as well as “X,” some metal-edged versions of cuts from “Am I A Girl?,” and a faithful cover of Russian pop duo t.A.T.u.’s desperation-fueled early-’00s hit “All the Things She Said.” Poppy’s go-to-extremes approach fired up the crowd, which yelled along with nearly every lyric, and responded in kind to every word of Poppy’s paranoid-android stage banter. The show flashed by, all riffs and yell-along choruses delivered expertly, until the final notes of “I Disagree” rang out, Poppy’s exhortation to “let it all burn down” still hanging in the air as the lights went up.

POPPY

With Vowws. At Brighton Music Hall, Feb. 4; repeats Feb. 5

