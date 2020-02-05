Colbert began by noting that the president had invited some special guests to the gallery to witness his address, many of whom had stories of enduring unimaginable hardship.

In his opening monologue, which he dubbed “Don and the Giant Imspeech,” Colbert mocked Trump’s annual speech before members of Congress ahead of the Senate’s Wednesday vote on whether to impeach or acquit him on charges of high crimes and misdemeanors.

Stephen Colbert poked fun at the reporting issue that plagued the Democratic caucuses in Iowa and President Trump’s State of the Union address on the “Late Show” Tuesday night.

"For instance, Melania,” Colbert joked.

In referencing Trump’s apparent snub to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when he did not shake her outstretched hand, Colbert advised her not to offer him her hand in the future, but instead “just offer one finger.”

Colbert also pointed out Trump’s pledge to ensure everyone, especially those in rural areas, has access to high-speed Internet.

“To which Iowa replied: ‘That would have been handy yesterday,’ ” Colbert said.

After playing a video of Pelosi tearing her printed copy of Trump’s speech in half, the host joked that “she ripped him a new one.”

Watch Colbert’s full monologue on the State of the Union here:

In addition to Trump’s State of the Union, Colbert noted the delay in the first-in-the-nation caucus results from “the great state of confusion, formerly known as Iowa.”

“All through the evening, every district was officially reporting at zero, or as Tom Steyer would say, ‘I’m tied for first,' ” Colbert joked.

Colbert also poked fun at the mobile app that precincts were supposed to use to report their results after reports detailed its failures.

“Most elderly volunteers had a hard time downloading it on to their garage door openers," Colbert quipped.

Iowa was able to report 62% of the caucus results about a day later, a proud announcement from the state party they are “almost two-thirds competent,” Colbert said.

He cut to a speech from Pete Buttigieg, who was leading the field with 26.2 percent of the votes, in which the former South Bend, Ind., mayor declared victory.

“That’s like the 49ers coming out in the second half and going ‘the majority of quarters are in and they show our team winning 20-10,’ ” Colbert said, in reference to San Francisco’s halftime lead at the Super Bowl. which was squelched by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter.

“Some people say this debacle will end the Iowa caucus. Most others are more optimistic and say it’s going to end Iowa,” Colbert concluded.

Watch Colbert’s full sketch on the Iowa caucuses here:

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.