For one thing, the Beacon Hill storefront — the exterior of which is adorned with a large wooden cowboy boot — pays no mind to the pretenses of its upscale neighbors, happy to hold tight to its strong hippie roots.

In a neighborhood known for its high-brow offerings, where extravagantly priced boutique clothing stores abut ritzy specialty food shops, Helen’s Leather stands as a conspicuous, aromatic anomaly.

“You don’t really walk into a store that looks like this any more,” acknowledges manager Greg Bournazos, who has called the cramped Charles Street shop his office for nearly four decades.

Indeed, to step through the narrow glass door is to step into the past, the kind of place where regular customers still operate on something of an honor system.

Since opening its doors 50 years ago this year, Helen’s Leather has featured the same — now creaky — wood floors, the same — now well-worn — basement rug, and the same homemade leather seat cushions. Lining the walls are cowboy boots of all shapes and sizes. Above the large front window, a shelf is filled with Stetson cowboy hats, available in a variety of colors and styles. There are leather belts. Leather bags. Leather jackets. A vast collection of metal belt buckles, each the size of a large man’s fist.

Founded by the late Helen and Ed Bourgeois — the latter a long-bearded fellow who favored leather pants — the shop has over the years served a diverse clientele, ranging from college students to finance folks to overseas tourists drawn to this quaint slice of Americana. (Today, the Bourgeois’ daughter, Lisa, owns the store, handling all repairs and alterations.)

Though hard to imagine now, Helen’s was once just one of a half-dozen or so leather shops on the street catering to the city’s peace-and-love crowd.

Boston Common in the late 1960s and early ’70s was ground zero for the city’s various demonstrations, Bournazos explains, and the action would oftentimes spill over onto nearby Charles Street, which at the time featured multiple antique stores and head shops.

Bournazos arrived in 1982, at the age of 23.

And over the next 40 or so years, he made a point to keep the place stubbornly, wonderfully constant.

The few inches of wall space not taken up by merchandise are filled with other things, including a cluttered panorama of old black-and-white photos, yellowed postcards, pieces of framed art gifted by customers. Chairs meant for patrons are stacked with excess merchandise, and the shop is noticeably free of technology.

Items feature no bar codes. Receipts are hand-written. There is no computer for tracking inventory — instead, Bournazos does it by hand, using a worn black binder he keeps behind the counter. (Though, in truth, even this is probably unnecessary; at any given moment, Bournazos can account for pretty much every pair of boots on-site.)

The small changes that have occurred have been minimal. Beginning in the late 1970s, for instance, the store transitioned from strictly a leather shop — think Frye boots, moccasins, lots of fringe — to what Bournazos describes as “half-cowboy store.” The inventory today, meanwhile, includes a handful of more mainstream brands — Birkenstock, Blundstone — in an effort to meet the day-to-day needs of its customers.

But, says Bournazos, “I like the fact that it hasn’t changed.”

While the shop’s small showroom has remained frozen in time, however, the same cannot be said for the world just outside.

With a few exceptions, the businesses that populated Charles Street 30 years ago are long gone, replaced by different kinds of stores, serving a different kind of customer.

“I could go down the street and tell you what everything used to be,” Bournazos says, staring out the window one recent afternoon. “Pick one.”

In a way, Bournazos says, the shop’s architecture has served as a kind of natural shield to the crush of outside forces. At just 450 square feet or so, the shop’s showroom is far too small to accommodate the needs of most chain businesses — meaning that, despite the shifting landscape, Helen’s, like others shops in the area, has managed to remain independently owned.

If there’s one modern-day amenity Bournazos wouldn’t mind having, it’s an elevator. Years of descending the shop’s narrow, dimly lit staircase to the basement stock room have left his knees rickety and, in recent years, in need of surgery.

But aside from that, he has no complaints.

“It’s the same place,” Bournazos says, standing behind the glass counter he’s manned for decades. “There’s something comforting about that.”









Dugan Arnett can be reached at dugan.arnett@globe.com.