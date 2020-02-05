The Taylor Swift documentary “Miss Americana” was released on Netflix last week, immediately sparking conversations about eating disorders and the broader trappings of pop stardom. It now has one comedian apologizing.

Swift, who owns a Watch Hill mansion in Westerly, R.I., discusses her struggles with food and body image in the film, saying there have been times in the past when she’s seen “a picture of me where I feel like I looked like my tummy was too big … that’ll just trigger me to just starve a little bit — just stop eating.”

“If you’re thin enough, then you don’t have that ass that everybody wants,” Swift says in the documentary. "But if you have enough weight on you to have an ass, your stomach isn’t flat enough. It’s all just [expletive] impossible.”