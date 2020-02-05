Favorite vacation destination? Africa will always have my heart. I played professional soccer in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, filmed “Survivor Africa” in Kenya’s Shaba National Reserve, and with its headquarters in Cape Town, South Africa, Grassroot Soccer has run programs in more than 35 African nations. Another favorite destination of ours is Burning Man in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada.

Nearly 20 years ago, Lexington native Ethan Zohn won the third season of the CBS competitive reality TV series “Survivor.” With his $1 million prize money, Zohn started Grassroot Soccer, a nonprofit organization that offers soccer/empowerment programs in 63 countries and has graduated more than 2.3 million at-risk youth. Zohn, 46, a motivational speaker and CBD proponent, lives in Hillsborough, N.H., with his wife, Lisa Heywood Zohn, and their two cats, Lucy and Griffin. He is going to appear on the newest season of “Survivor,” called “Winners at War,” which debuts on Feb. 12. In the upcoming season, all former “Survivor” winners will compete for a $2 million prize. Zohn, who is hosting a premiere viewing party with family and friends at Kings Burlington, remained tight-lipped when asked who won (the show filmed last year from May to July and the new season’s winner will be announced this May). Zohn said he is looking forward to watching the show with loved ones close to his hometown. “When I was a senior in high school, every Tuesday my friends and I would leave school early and go to Papa Gino’s — because it was all-you-could-eat pizza — and go bowling,” Zohn recalled. “So this is kind of like returning home. When I did ‘Survivor’ [in 2001], everyone from Lexington and the Greater Boston area cheered me on. They were so supportive then and when I had cancer, when I ran the Boston Marathon … so now, [nearly] 20 years later, this is like a perfect little bow on my ‘Survivor’ journey.” We caught up with Zohn to talk about all things travel.

Advertisement

Favorite food or drink while vacationing? My wife and I are notorious for skipping the fancy restaurants and hunting for the most authentic local delicacies, street carts, beach shacks, exotic fruit stands, or crazy village markets. … We will eat or drink anything once.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t? My wife and I chose to take a charitable honeymoon to Greece where we volunteered at The Vasilika refugee camp. I’m fortunate to have traveled to more than 60 countries, but we are still planning a fabulous memory-making trip. The destinations on our list are Northern Lights, Amalfi Coast, an exotic river cruise up the Nile, or just hitching up our 1960s vintage camper and heading west.

Advertisement

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling? My running sneakers. I love to get lost on a long run when exploring each new city I visit.

Aisle or window? Right side window. If I can, I always try to catch the sunrise or sunset from the sky.

Favorite childhood travel memory? My dad had a major fear of flying, so we were the typical ’70s family that piled into a camper van and drove everywhere. One summer we drove across country and it’s the time we spent as a family getting from place to place that’s my fondest memory: sampling our country’s roadside treats like truck stop white gravy and biscuits, boiled peanuts and Mr. Pibb soda; my brother Lenard driving under the age of 16; our one Steve Miller Band cassette tape, and all the creative ways we dealt with boredom like the famous brotherly love game of torture called “cheeks,” where you squeeze [your brothers’] cheeks as hard as you can and the first brother to give up loses. I still have bruises.

Advertisement

Guilty pleasure when traveling? Because I take more than 40 trips a year and I’m obsessed with food, I earmarked the most tasty food items in every airport: soft pretzels in Philly, barbecue in Charlotte, lobster roll in Boston, banh mi in Los Angeles, tacos in Austin, doughnuts in Portland, Pizza [at] JFK . . . and the ever-present hot Dunkin’ Donuts coffee in my home state airport, Manchester, N.H.

Best travel tip? Noise-canceling headphones, sanitizing hand wipes for the seats, and a hooded sweatshirt are all a must! Also, use a clear plastic Ziploc bag, drop in your cellphone, and clip it to the airplane seat in front of you for a mini home theater.

JULIET PENNINGTON