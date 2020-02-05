Parents looking for local adventures over the upcoming school break should check out the February vacation schedule at Billings Farm & Museum in Woodstock, a fully-operational dairy farm and a museum of Vermont’s rural heritage. (Feb. 15-March 1) “Maple Celebration at the Farm” will celebrate the state’s maple sugaring process with events that include tastings and cooking demonstrations such as enjoying “sugar on snow,” a traditional treat, as well as sampling and collecting recipes for maple popcorn, maple shortbread, and more. (With an added bonus of tasting the farm’s own cheeses and yogurt.) Additional activities include horse-drawn sleigh rides on select dates, weather permitting; a new exhibit about ice cutting in Vermont; and, for younger children, a story time featuring books about maple and sugaring. In the dairy farm, kids can meet Jersey cows, draft horses, oxen, chickens, and sheep. Adults/seniors $16/$14; ages 3-16 $4-$9. 802-457-2355, billingsfarm.org

The Providence Rink is the first outdoor rink offering ice bumper cars on its skating rink.

ICY RINK FOR MORE THAN SKATING

What’s more fun than bumper cars? How about bumper cars on ice? The whole family can enjoy wintery fun in Rhode Island at The Providence Rink, the first outdoor rink offering ice bumper cars on its skating rink. Depending on the day of week and time, participants can glide with a 360-degree turn radius over one-third or the entire rink, smacking into opponents sliding forward, backward and sideways. Sessions last 15 minutes and are scheduled every 20 minutes. Reservations are recommended. Open daily through mid-March. Check online schedule for dates and times. Rates from $12. 401-680-7390, theprovidencerink.com/bumper-cars

THERE

NEW HOTEL SHINES IN HERALD SQUARE

Those looking for an historic-meets-contemporary New York hotel experience may want to check out the recently-opened Kixby. Housed in a historic Beaux-Arts building in Midtown Manhattan’s Herald Square, the 195-room hotel is steps away from terrific shopping opportunities — including Macy’s flagship store — Bryant Park, Madison Square Garden, Broadway theaters and the Empire State Building. (Indeed, the Lookup Rooftop Bar encourages guests to “look up” at stunning views of the 102-story iconic New York landmark.) Spacious rooms, outfitted in a stylish periwinkle blue and charcoal-gray palette, feature 10-foot ceilings, clean-lined solid oak furniture, dressers with hidden safe and minifridge, and Matouk linens. Marble bathrooms feature rain shower heads, lighted mirrors, amenities by MALIN + GOETZ, and Frette luxury bathrobes. Rates from $295. 212-947-2500, www.kixby.com

ROMANTIC VISIONS IN NASHVILLE

Fans of the luminous watercolors, oil paintings and sketches of British artist Joseph Mallord William Turner (1775–1851) won’t be disappointed by J.M.W. Turner: Quest for the Sublime, the sole US exhibition of these works at the Frist Museum, Nashville. (Feb. 20-May 31) Organized in cooperation with UK’s Tate, the approximately 75 works highlight the painter’s career from the 1790s to the late 1840s. A central figure in the Romantic movement, the artist is known and celebrated for images ranging from mountain landscapes and stormy seascapes to epic history paintings and mysterious scenes of Venice. 615-244-3340, fristartmuseum.org/calendar/detail/j.m.w.-turner-quest-for-the-sublime

Subtech’s new Smart Pack System.

EVERYWHERE:

PACK SMART AND TRAVEL BETTER

Organize your travel gear and equipment with Subtech’s new Smart Pack System. The fully adjustable compartments keep your stuff separated and protected, meaning you can find what you need when you need it without unpacking the entire contents of your bag. The lightweight system is designed for adventurous travelers who want to bring their cameras or other sensitive gear into extreme environments. Fits into Subtech’s own waterproof Pro Drybags or any other bag or suitcase. Available in three sizes. $49-$99. www.subtechsports.com/product/smart-pack-system-large

Saje Natural Wellness has created Sleep Routine, a restful collection of products to help you snooze on long flights or in your hotel.

SLEEP KIT FOR WEARY TRAVELERS

Travel often disrupts sleep routines, leaving business and leisure travelers tired and less able to function at work or play. Saje Natural Wellness has created Sleep Routine, a restful collection of products to help you snooze on long flights or in your hotel. The TSA-friendly kit includes a roll-on sleep oil blend to rub on pulse points, under jawline, or soles of feet; relaxing Tranquility face and body mist to spritz on face or pillow; and velvety-soft lightweight eyeshade. Available with a limited-edition travel bag for your carry-on and nightstand. $30. www.saje.com/product/sleep-routine-704378.html

