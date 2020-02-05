An 18-year-old who allegedly stabbed three police officers during a domestic violence call in Manchester, N.H., Tuesday afternoon is due to be arraigned in Hillsborough District Court North at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officials said.

The officers were identified Wednesday morning as Brendan Langton, 26; Olivia LaCroix, 26; and Kevin Shields, 32. All the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are recovering from the wounds, according to a statement from Manchester police.

Officers responded to a report of a domestic violence incident at 6 Amhern St. around 3:20 p.m., police said. When they arrived, officers told Akwasi Owusu, 18, to come out of a room multiple times. Armed with a knife, Owusu struggled with the officers as they entered and stabbed them before he was taken into custody.