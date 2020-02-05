The Snow Moon is the first of four supermoons, which are especially large full moons, that will appear in 2020, Person said.

The Snow Moon, a full moon that appears each February, was named by Native Americans after the heavy amounts of snowfall typically seen in February, said Michael Person, director of MIT’s Wallace Astrophysical Observatory.

Grab the telescope. Or even some binoculars. A Snow Moon will light up New England’s night sky this weekend.

“The full moon is a wonderful viewing target as it is the nighttime object most immune to light pollution, so it can generally be viewed from anywhere,” Person said.

The Snow Moon will rise in the east Saturday evening as the sun sets, Person said.

Jeffrey Hughes, a professor of astronomy at Boston University, said the best view of the moon is when it is rising.

“Full moons that are rising always look spectacular,” Hughes said.

Hughes recommended heading to the coast Saturday evening to see the supermoon shine over the ocean. However, just about anywhere will give you a good view of it.

“If you want a fuller impact, you want to head somewhere dark, so you can see plentiful stars surrounding the moon," Person said. “But even this doesn’t require a trek out into the deepest backwoods. The middle of any suburban park, away from streetlights, is often a remarkably better viewing location than the center of the city."

The weather looks like it might cooperate. The National Weather Service calls for mostly clear skies Saturday evening.

The next supermoons of 2020 will appear on March 9, April 8, and May 7, Person said. A Blue Moon, which is the second full moon in a single month, will be seen on Halloween this year, he said.

Person hopes people will stop to view the full moons, or at least look up at the stars every now and then.

“I encourage everyone to try to reconnect with our night skies. With light pollution encroaching further and further away from city centers each year, we’re slowly losing awareness of the incredible majesty available for free above our heads,” Person said. “Taking some time to view the full moon is a great way to start an exploration of the night sky.”

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.



