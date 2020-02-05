“They call it bittersweet,” Tosetti told the station. “Because a new stadium [in Worcester] but leaving here. You have tradition here, and then things change. But in life that’s what happens, unfortunately. Look at my grandfather, he ended up going to New York.”

A descendant of baseball royalty visited McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket, R.I., on Monday, when the granddaughter of legendary slugger Babe Ruth signed the Red Sox equipment vehicle during the final Truck Day stop at the minor league ballpark.

In fact, 2020 is the 100th anniversary of Ruth’s sale to the rival Yankees, ushering in the Curse of the Bambino that dogged the Sox for decades before it was finally broken in 2004, when Big Papi & Co. captured the Hub’s first World Series title in 86 years.

Here’s how former Globe staffer James C. O’Leary breathlessly reported on Ruth’s sale to the Evil Empire in January 1920:

" ‘Babe’ Ruth, home-run hitter extraordinary of the Red Sox, has been sold to the New York American League club for a cash price of probably $100,000 and possibly more," O’Leary wrote. " ... Ruth was very popular in Boston, and for sentimental reasons the fans may first be inclined to regard his transfer to the Yankees with disfavor, but if they withhold judgment until they have thoroughly sized up the affair, the chances are that they will agree with Pres Frazee and others that the sale of “Babe” will, eventually, redound to the welfare of the Boston club."

A Globe call to Tosetti seeking further comment wasn’t immediately returned on Wednesday morning.

She had speculated in 2018 that the Yankees might do something this year to honor her swashbuckling, free swinging grandpa, who won four World Series titles in pinstripes.

“I hear that in 2020 it will be 100 year anniversary that my grandfather joined the Yankees!,” Tosetti posted to Facebook in July 2018. “I wonder if Yankees will honor him as Boston did. Once the Yankees establishment said they needed 2 years to organize an event. Guess we will see.”

The Yankees PR shop didn’t immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the centennial of the Ruth sale coincides with another blockbuster deal: the Sox trade of star outfielder Mookie Betts and hurler David Price to the Dodgers, in exchange for 23-year-old outfielder Alex Verdugo and 21-year-old righthander Brusdar Graterol (The Dodgers agreed to acquire Graterol from Minnesota in exchange for pitcher Kenta Maeda.)

