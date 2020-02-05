The Parole Board set a variety of conditions on Laguer’s release, including requiring him to be at home between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.; requiring him to undergo electronic monitoring; and ordering him to stay away from the late victim’s family or any prosecution witness, according to a Parole Board record of decision released by the state.

Department of Correction spokesman Jason Dobson said Wednesday in an e-mail, “I can confirm that Benjamin LaGuer was medically paroled ... this morning." Dobson said he was unable to comment any further, referring questions to the Parole Board.

Benjamin LaGuer, the convicted rapist who insisted for decades that he was innocent and won high-profile supporters along the way, has been released on medical parole.

LaGuer, who was convicted of sexually assaulting a Leominster neighbor in 1983, is dying from cancer, his lawyers say. He asked a Worcester Superior Court judge last month to reverse Correction Commissioner Carol A. Micci’s Jan. 8 decision that he remained a threat to public safety and thus did not qualify for a compassionate release program.

In denying LaGuer’s request for parole, Micci wrote, "I do not believe that, at this time, he will live and remain at liberty without violating the law and I continue to believe that his release will be incompatible with the welfare of society.'' The denial cited medical data from last year and as recently as Jan. 2.

But a more recent review of LaGuer’s medical status by Dr. Kevan Hartshorn, his treating oncologist/hematologist at Boston Medical Center, came to grim conclusions, according to court filings

Hartshorn has been treating LaGuer for liver cancer and cirrhosis of the liver for several years.

“His survival now is measured in weeks or at best a few months,” Hartshorn wrote in a Jan. 9 letter. “It is unlikely that further treatments can be safely given or will help to control the cancer ... There is little we can do now and his survival is now very limited ... He is now appropriate for home hospice care."

During his long incarceration, LaGuer has consistently maintained his innocence and drawn prominent supporters over the years including former Governor Deval Patrick; John Silber, the late president of Boston University; and several journalists.

But the courts — including the Supreme Judicial Court — have consistently upheld his convictions for the July 1983 attack on a 59-year-old woman that lasted eight hours and left both her and her apartment covered in blood. The woman, who identified LaGuer to police and on the witness stand during his trial, has since died.

LaGuer’s claim of innocence was also undermined when he admitted in 2003 that he mixed a forensic saliva sample with another inmate so he could not be matched to biological evidence recovered at the scene, and by DNA testing in 2002 that matched him as the donor of semen recovered from the crime scene. LaGuer has insisted the sperm sample was planted by police.

LaGuer, according to DOC records Tuesday, was being housed in the North Central Correctional Center in Gardner, a medium security prison.





Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.