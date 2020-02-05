“I’m very proud to tell you that last night in Iowa, we received more votes on the first and second round than any other candidate,” Sanders told the crowd of hundreds, who screamed their support and waved blue and white signs bearing the Senator’s name. Partial results from the Iowa Democratic Party showed Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Ind., and Sanders in the lead, based on 62 percent of precincts.

MILFORD, N.H. — At his first rally after the chaos of the Iowa caucuses, Senator Bernie Sanders celebrated his campaign’s success in that state and promised a resounding victory closer to home.

Supporters crowded the the indoor tennis courts at an upscale fitness club in Milford, perhaps an incongruous setting for a campaign so focused on working people. (The lyrics pounding over the loudspeaker: "I spent 27 years in this factory / Now the boss man says ‘Hey, you’re not what we need’). Buzzing with enthusiasm, the crowd included white-haired veterans of the campaign process and college students thrilled to vote for the septuagenarian. Before Sanders arrived they danced to an all-female rock band called the Bad Larrys, and when he appeared, they chanted his name.

It has been a dramatic and distracting political week, with pandemonium in Iowa, Trump’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday evening, and a historic vote on impeachment scheduled for Wednesday.

“Tomorrow I fly back to Washington to cast a vote for the impeachment of Donald J. Trump," Sanders told supporters at the rally. “Tomorrow the votes may not be there to impeach Trump, but I am absolutely confident that in November the votes will be there.”

Recent polls suggest that roughly half of New Hampshire voters remain undecided, with just seven days left before the first-in-the-nation primary. Mike Godin, 44, brought his three children to the Sanders rally and said he had not yet chosen a candidate. He said he was “definitely leaning towards voting for a woman in the office,” but that the Sanders rally was closest to his home in Amherst. The Iowa caucuses wouldn’t influence his decision, he said.

Other attendees were longtime devotees of the Vermont senator and had been closely following the failures of the Iowa caucus.

“If we don’t beat the DNC this time around, then it’s going to disenfranchise everybody,” said Adam McQuarrie, 40, who wore a Baby Yoda Bernie-themed pin and blamed the caucus chaos on an establishment dead set against Sanders. “Everything they’re doing in this primary season is to stop him.”

During the rally, Sanders touched on many of his signature progressive proposals, including Medicare for All, universal childcare, and canceling student debt. He concluded by calling out “the whole damn one percent.” The crowd cheered raucously when Sanders said he would legalize marijuana as president, and laughed when he joked that Iowa has “a little bit of trouble counting votes.” A single shouting protester was led out by security halfway through Sanders’s speech.

“I’m changed,” said Fletcher Bullock, 20, after the rally. Bullock, who lives in Holyoke, said he had been a fan of Sanders previously but was moved by seeing him in person. "Just coming here has made me feel rejuvenated again and really makes me want to get out there and fight.”

Even without full results, Iowa appeared to be in the distant past.

“New Hampshire goes first in terms of primaries,” Sanders said. “The whole country will be watching.”

Zoe Greenberg can be reached at zoe.greenberg@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @zoegberg.