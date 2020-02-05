Boston Public Schools have for years misused the test results that help determine admissions to its coveted exam schools, in a way that makes it harder for “underrepresented” students to win admissions, according to the organization that administers the controversial exam.

[ Sign up to receive a newsletter for The Great Divide, a new investigative series that explores educational inequality in Boston and statewide. And please reach out to us at thegreatdivide@globe.com with story ideas and tips.]

As a result, the Education Records Bureau decided last spring to sever its relationship with the city’s school district—its largest client—after 25 years, according to an email the Globe obtained from the organization’s president Tom Rochon. The email was sent Tuesday to some of the bureau’s other clients, including 30 independent schools in the Boston area who use the test in admissions decisions.

Advertisement

“District leaders have not yet chosen to make this information public, but when they do so we want to be sure you have the necessary background,” Rochon wrote.

Boston school officials, however, strongly maintain that they are the ones who walked away from the relationship in search of a fairer more equitable test. Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said that she has “often and publicly” noted that this is the final year of the district’s contract with the Education Records Bureau. This current year-long contract is for about $600,000.

The fairness of the admissions process to the three exam schools—Boston Latin School, Boston Latin Academy, and the John D. O’Bryant School of Math and Science—has been a contentious subject in recent years. Several civil rights groups and community organizations have argued that the admissions process, based half on student grades and half on their scores on the test, called the Independent School Entrance Exam (ISEE), has disadvantaged low-income students, particularly Blacks and Latinos.

Advertisement

And now, the test’s administrator appears to be confirming some of those fears. The district’s “misapplication of ISEE scores has been one factor in perpetuating admissions outcomes that disproportionately affect students belonging to underrepresented groups,” Rochon wrote. The dispute raises questions about who is more to blame for a potentially biased process—the test creator or the district that uses the test.

Cassellius said her administration will release a request for proposals within the week for a test that has been shown to be free of bias and is more aligned with state standards than the ISEE. Boston’s contract with the records bureau expires June 30.

“Boston Public Schools is committed to, and actively working to expand equitable access to our exam schools,’’ Cassellius said in a statement. “Almost immediately upon my arrival in Boston, it was brought to my attention that there were concerns that the ISEE test was potentially creating barriers for some students seeking admission to BPS’ exam schools, particularly underrepresented students.”

Black and Latino students combined make up just 20 percent of the student body at Boston Latin, the most competitive of the three schools, compared to 72 percent of the school district. They are better represented at the O’Bryant and Boston Latin Academy.

Previous public debate about the test has focused on the fact that it is not aligned with most Boston public schools’ curriculum—or state standards—and as a result privileges private school applicants, who are disproportionately white, and whose schools frequently sync their teaching and curriculum to the test. It also provides an advantage to wealthier Boston Public Schools students whose families can afford to hire private tutors or others to help prepare them for the ISEE.

Advertisement

"Given that it's an exam that is completely foreign to students and requires parents and outside resources to help prepare them, it doesn't make sense as a tool for identifying which students are going to be able to succeed in a rigorous academic environment,” said Joshua Goodman, an associate professor at Brandeis University. Goodman authored a 2018 study that found the school system’s reliance on the ISEE potentially blocked thousands of students of color from accessing the exam schools.

But Rochon spelled out other problems in his email, claiming that for years the records bureau has asked district leaders to use the test scores in an “appropriate way”—for instance stopping their practice of summing student results in the different sections (including verbal reasoning, quantitative reasoning, mathematical achievement, and reading comprehension) into a single score.

Instead, Rochon said in a Wednesday morning interview, the four sections are intended to be considered individually as part of a broader assessment of an applicant’s merits—which ideally should also include student essays, letters of recommendation, and other elements. Too much emphasis on a summary test score can disadvantage students from more marginalized groups. But Rochon added that “it is obviously up to the citizens of Boston to decide how to weight academic achievement...with the really important issues around equity and access.”

Advertisement

Rochon said the organization offered over the last eight years to fund research studies to determine the fairest way to weight the test scores. “But we were always rebuffed,’’ Rochon wrote. After what Rochon describes as the most “recent refusal,” the bureau notified Boston officials in April 2019 that they would cut ties within a year.

Boston school officials acknowledged that the Education Records Bureau approached them about funding a study. But Cassellius said the district, already eager to find a new test, declined the bureau’s offer to avoid giving undue advantage to “any one particular vendor.”

The decision to scrap the independent school test will have significant implications for the dozens of nonprofit organizations, groups, and organizations which have been working to prepare city students for ISEE for decades.

Bianca Vázquez Toness of the Globe staff contributed material to this report. Meghan Irons can be reached at meghan.irons@globe.com

Meghan E. Irons can be reached at meghan.irons@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @meghanirons.