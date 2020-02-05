The study was published last month in the journal Nature.

The scientists, in a study of mice, found that nerves activated by stress cause permanent damage to cells in hair follicles that generate pigment, the university said in a statement.

Stress may indeed be responsible for those pesky gray hairs you’ve been noticing that are making you look so — ahem — distinguished, scientists at Harvard say.

“When we started to study this, I expected that stress was bad for the body — but the detrimental impact of stress that we discovered was beyond what I imagined,” senior author Ya-Chieh Hsu, the Alvin and Esta Star Associate Professor of Stem Cell and Regenerative Biology, said in the statement.

Nerves from the sympathetic nerve system, which governs the “fight or flight” response, branch out to each hair follicle. Stress causes the nerves to release the chemical norepinephrine. That chemical causes excessive activation of stem cells that convert into pigment-producing cells that color the hair — and prematurely eliminates the supply of those cells.

The “acute stress leads to hair greying through the fast depletion of melanocyte stem cells,” the study said.

And there’s no turning back. If you’re gray, it’s going to stay.

“After just a few days, all of the pigment-regenerating stem cells were lost. Once they’re gone, you can’t regenerate pigments anymore. The damage is permanent," Hsu said.

Bing Zhang, lead author of the study, said in the statement that it was a result of a collaboration with many scientists across a wide range of disciplines, and used a combination of approaches.

“Stress is a normal part of life, but there are situations where stress is helpful and situations where it is detrimental,” Subroto Chatterjee, a biologist at Johns Hopkins University who studies the effects of stress on the cells in blood vessels, told The New York Times.

Other studies have shown that stress is just one factor affecting how quickly hair goes gray, Dr. Chatterjee said. Genes and diet play a big role as well.

In a 2018 study, Dr. Chatterjee and his colleagues found that mice placed on the equivalent of a Western diet — high in fat and cholesterol — not only developed inflamed arteries, they also started going gray and experiencing hair loss. (The team also found a way to halt the process.)

The Harvard scientists said their discovery wasn’t just about hair. It meant that they had taken steps toward understanding the impact of stress on other tissues and organs in the body.

They raised the prospect that their discovery could one day pave the way for a cure to gray hair — or other stress-related ills.

“Understanding how our tissues change under stress is the first critical step toward eventual treatment that can halt or revert the detrimental impact of stress. We still have a lot to learn in this area," Hsu said.

Professor Christopher Deppman, a biologist at the University of Virginia, told the Guardian, “I believe that we have only scratched the surface of whether and how stress and fight-or-flight mechanisms deplete other stem cell populations. Whether or not this is the cause of premature ageing remains to be determined, but I wouldn’t bet against it.”

“Like any good study, it opens up at least as many questions as it answers, but it may represent an important stepping stone toward rationalising and developing pharmaceutical fountains of youth,” he said.

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.

Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com