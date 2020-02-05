A Massachusetts Department of Correction spokesman said in a statement that Tuesday’s stabbing occurred in a south-side general population unit at the prison.

Tuesday’s violence occurred weeks after an attack on guards at the maximum security prison that advocates allege led to retaliation on prisoners , but preliminary evidence does not suggest the stabbing is related to the Jan. 10 melee that injured three correctional officers, one severely, according to state authorities.

An inmate at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster suffered non life-threatening puncture wounds Tuesday in what authorities described as an “inmate-on-inmate” stabbing, prompting a lockdown of the facility.

“The Department is thankful that Correction Officers responded immediately to get the stabbing victim to medical care and to restrain the perpetrator,” said the spokesman. “The incident took place in a portion of the facility that was not on lockdown, where inmates have been permitted to go about their typical daily activities.”

The inmate who was stabbed was injured by a “homemade weapon” and was taken to an outside hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the department. No injuries to the prison’s staff were reported.

The injured inmate, according to the agency, was stabbed upon his return to his general population housing unit after his attorney visited during an open recreation period.

The department said the south housing units at Souza-Baranowski had returned to normal operations Tuesday morning after a lockdown had been put in place as a result of last month’s attack on correctional officers. That lockdown, according to the agency, had been gradually lifted during the past few weeks.

A preliminary investigation suggested that Tuesday’s stabbing was an unprovoked attack, according to prison authorities. The DOC, citing CORI regulations, did not release the names of the inmates involved in the incident.

The department said the Worcester district attorney’s office has been notified of the stabbing and an investigation is underway.

The inmate who is a suspect in the stabbing has been removed from the unit where the attack took place and will face “internal department discipline” as well as possible criminal prosecution from the district attorney’s office, according to the DOC.

The correctional center, which has a mailing address in Shirley but is physically located in Lancaster, was “locked down temporarily” on Tuesday night “to gather intelligence and ensure this is an isolated incident,” according to the DOC.

On Jan. 10, the state Department of Correction reported that a correctional officer was surrounded and attacked by a group of inmates in a north-side section of the prison; two other officers were also injured in the incident. Six inmates were removed from the unit as a result, the DOC has said. The officer who was initially attacked suffered severe injuries that required hospitalization, and the two other officers also were taken to the hospital, prison officials have said.

State lawmakers led an unannounced inspection of the prison Sunday and said they were shaken by the conditions they found at the facility, where they met with inmates who have alleged abuse at the hands of correctional officers following last month’s attack on guards.

The visit came two days after several inmates at the prison alleged in a lawsuit that correctional officers have violated their right to counsel by limiting or blocking access to their attorneys and confiscating critical court paperwork, all in retribution for the attack, according to the court complaint.

The lawsuit, which was filed late Friday in Suffolk Superior Court, seeks a jury trial and asks for a preliminary injunction ordering the prison to permit prisoners to keep legal paperwork in their cells; that they be given sufficient time outside their cells during business hours to make attorney phone calls; and have contact visits with their lawyers.

The DOC responded to the lawsuit Sunday, telling the Globe the agency doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

"We will, however, vigorously defend all actions and decisions necessary to maintain the safety of staff, inmates, and visitors at the Commonwealth’s only maximum-security prison,” the DOC said in a statement.

“While some privileges have been restricted and some inmates were moved as staff searched the maximum-security facility for weapons and other contraband, this process was necessary to prevent further violence," the statement said. "Every effort was made to provide attorneys with reasonable access to their clients as soon as safety and security were restored.”

Gal Tziperman Lotan, John Hilliard, and Travis Andersen of Globe staff contributed to this report.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.