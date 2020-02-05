After serving in the Marines, and stints at radio stations in Brockton and Athol, Mr. Burns was working at WEZE-AM in Boston when he met George Carlin .

A writer since childhood, Jack Burns told the Globe in 1973 that he had finished his first novel at age 11. But it was comedy sketches, rather than books, that brought him fame.

“We got into the habit of clowning around together when off the air,” Mr. Burns said in 1973. “Carlin left to go to Fort Worth, Texas, in 1959, and the following year I decided to make the break, too.”

Mr. Burns, whose early comedy performances with Carlin led to a more memorable engagement as the hilariously pompous half of the comedy duo Burns and Schreiber, died on Jan. 27 in Toluca Lake, Calif. He was 86.

Burns and Schreiber became one of the best-known comedy teams of the 1960s and ’70s. Afterward, Mr. Burns found further success writing for television. The New York Times reported that Patti Lawhon, the executor of his estate, announced the death of Mr. Burns, who learned in 2017 that he had pancreatic cancer.

Mr. Burns was a popular comic presence for nearly 40 years, beginning with a brief, successful stint as Carlin’s partner. After his long and fruitful partnership with Avery Schreiber ended, Mr. Burns went on to produce “The Muppet Show,” writing about two dozen episodes.

He also wrote for such variety shows as “Hee Haw” and comedy specials starring Flip Wilson and Paul Lynde. And he lent his brash, booming voice to such animated series as “Animaniacs” and “Wait Till Your Father Gets Home,” as well as to an ad campaign promoting the use of safety belts. He was the voice of a crash-test dummy.

But it was Burns and Schreiber that cemented his fame. The two comics became known for routines that were flecked with social satire, exquisite timing, and rapid-fire repartee, exemplified by their signature “yeah/huh?/yeah/huh?” bantering.

Mr. Burns’s loud know-it-all persona played well off Schreiber’s warm, low-key one, particularly when Schreiber, as he so often did, punctured Mr. Burn’s pomposity. That was never more vividly on display than in their best-known sketch, in which a blithely bigoted passenger (Mr. Burns) blathers to a world-weary taxicab driver (Schreiber).

In one version of the sketch, Mr. Burns recognizes Schreiber from a previous ride and tells him that he sells tinsel for a living.

Burns: Tinsel, like you put on your Christmas tree.

Schreiber: Like you put on your Christmas tree.

Burns: Oh, I remember now, you told me. You’re not of the Christian persuasion.

Schreiber: I’m not persuaded.

Burns: You’re what we call your Judaic.

Schreiber: If it makes you uncomfortable, you know you can get another cab.

Burns: Are you kidding? I don’t care what a man is. Besides, I couldn’t get another cab this time of night anyway.

When they performed the sketch as part of a Second City revue in Manhattan in 1964, New York Times critic Brian O’Doherty praised Mr. Burns as a “connoisseur of vulgarity who apparently can sweat at will,” and Schreiber as “an underplaying comic master attached to a Stalinesque mustache.”

The duo spent parts of a dozen years together and had their own series on ABC-TV.

Their breakthrough occurred when they performed at a fund-raiser to benefit a Los Angeles School where Schreiber’s wife taught.

“I was glad to help out,” Mr. Burns told the Globe in 1973. “We were only supposed to do 20 minutes, but it stretched to an hour, went over fabulously well, and then the offers started pouring in.”

Referring to the hosts of that era’s TV shows, he added: “We wound up doing three Flip Wilsons, three Johnny Carsons, one ‘Midnight Special,’ all NBC, and two David Frosts.”

John Francis Burns was born in Boston on Nov. 15, 1933, and grew up in Newton and Brookline. His father, Garrette, was a military officer; his mother was Mary (Hogan) Burns.

Mr. Burns served in the Marines in Korea in the early 1950s, and upon returning home, “I used the GI Bill to get two years of training at the Leland Powers School,” he recalled in 1973.

When he and Carlin were working at WEZE, they became friends and realized each had developed a comedic Irish character.

“Jack’s guy had more of an edge,” Carlin said of his banter with Mr. Burns in his autobiography, “Last Words” (2009, with Tony Hendra). “These two guys would talk together for hours. They were great characters for saying things you weren’t quite willing to say yourself.”

Upon both leaving Boston, they became a team and found success in Los Angeles. “Lenny Bruce spotted us at a coffee house, where we worked for no pay, and got us a booking in Chicago,” Mr. Burns later recalled.

Burns and Carlin, as the act was known, were booked at top nightclubs around the country, appeared on Jack Paar’s “Tonight” show and recorded an album at the Hollywood nightclub Cosmo Alley — although it was released in 1963 (a year after they broke up) as “Burns and Carlin at the Playboy Club Tonight.”

After the split, Mr. Burns joined the Compass Players, an improvisational troupe, and then moved to its successor, The Second City, where he met Schreiber and developed the taxicab sketch.

“It’s a give-and-take thing,” Mr. Burns said in 1973 of how they created their routines. “Usually I write a sketchy outline, then we bat ideas around in our old improvisational way, then I do the final polish.”

During their run as a comedy team, Mr. Burns was cast in 1965 on “The Andy Griffith Show” as Deputy Sheriff Warren Ferguson, replacing Don Knotts, who had played Deputy Sheriff Barney Fife since the series began in 1960. Mr. Burns had hoped that he would be able to adapt his onstage style to the character and not remind viewers of the beloved Knotts.

But it did not work out, and Mr. Burns lost the role after 11 episodes. Griffith blamed himself, telling the Times, “We tried to force Jack to do those wild, peculiar things that Knotts did — and he was willing to try — but we made a mistake.”

In 1973, Mr. Burns told the Globe that he had married Violet Bardo in 1965. He retired nearly 20 years ago and leaves no immediate survivors, the Times reported. Schreiber died in 2002.

He was a guest star on various TV shows from the late 1960s until the late ’90s. He also had established a successful second career off camera.

For a decade he was integral to the Muppet empire. In addition to his association with “The Muppet Show,” which began in 1976 and earned him two Emmy nominations, he collaborated with Jerry Juhl to write “The Muppet Movie” (1979) and was a writer on two straight-to-video Muppet productions, both released in 1985.

Material from The New York Times and the Globe staff was used in this report.