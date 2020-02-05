Outdoor apparel giant L.L.Bean is cutting 200 jobs, a company spokeswoman said Wednesday.
The layoffs were first reported by the Lewiston Sun Journal in Maine. Company spokeswoman Carolyn Beem confirmed the layoffs Wednesday in a statement to the Globe.
“We are going through the process of reorganizing certain areas of the company, and unfortunately that includes an employee count reduction,” Beem said via e-mail. “As an organization in an ever-changing retail industry, we must continually adapt and invest so we can meet the needs of our evolving customers and position L.L.Bean for long-term growth. Part of that requires us to become a more nimble, streamlined organization, which is why we made the difficult decision to eliminate approximately 200 jobs across all levels of the company.”
Beem said the company will “continue to employ approximately 3,500 year round employees here in Maine, including 2,000 in Freeport and 5,200 company-wide. Impacted employees will remain on the payroll through the end of February and everyone will receive severance packages and outplacement services.”
Beem told the Sun Journal that the company also has decided to shutter its Lewiston call center next year to consolidate operations, and that the center’s 130 employees have been offered similar positions at L.L.Bean’s Portland call hub or the option to work from home once the closure happens.
