Outdoor apparel giant L.L.Bean is cutting 200 jobs, a company spokeswoman said Wednesday.

The layoffs were first reported by the Lewiston Sun Journal in Maine. Company spokeswoman Carolyn Beem confirmed the layoffs Wednesday in a statement to the Globe.

“We are going through the process of reorganizing certain areas of the company, and unfortunately that includes an employee count reduction,” Beem said via e-mail. “As an organization in an ever-changing retail industry, we must continually adapt and invest so we can meet the needs of our evolving customers and position L.L.Bean for long-term growth. Part of that requires us to become a more nimble, streamlined organization, which is why we made the difficult decision to eliminate approximately 200 jobs across all levels of the company.”