The Middlesex district attorney’s office said that on that date, Alexander was in front of his Salem Street home in Lowell when Betances allegedly drove up in a car and stopped. According to investigators, Betances was picking up his girlfriend, who had previously dated Alexander.

Jose Armanda Betances was arraigned on Monday in Middlesex Superior Court on charges of murder and carrying a firearm without a license. Authorities allege Betances fatally shot 17-year-old Andrew Alexander between the eyes on May 12, 1990, according to officials.

A 58-year-old man who was recently extradited from the Dominican Republic is being held without bail following his arraignment on a first degree murder charge this week in connection with the 1990 fatal shooting of a teenager in Lowell, prosecutors said.

After Betances picked her up, Alexander allegedly threw a rock, hitting the roof of Betances’s car, according to authorities. Betances continued to drive but returned a short time later. According to officials, he parked across the street from where Alexander was standing and Alexander challenged him to a fight before throwing a second rock at the car, breaking the rear driver-side window.

Prosecutors alleged that Betances pulled out a handgun and fired one shot at Alexander, before ordering his girlfriend out of the car and fleeing the scene. Alexander was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A warrant was issued the day after the shooting, but police learned that Betances had fled the country, according to the district attorney’s office.

Officials located Betances in the Dominican Republic in January 2017, and federal authorities prepared and presented an extradition package that included an application for a provisional arrest warrant to Dominican officials, according to prosecutors.

Last July, the FBI was notified that the Dominican Republic Supreme Court issued a warrant for Betances’s arrest. He was arrested on Nov. 12 outside his home and was escorted back to Massachusetts on Jan. 31.

According to the district attorney’s office, Betances this week was ordered held without bail by a clerk magistrate on the charge of murder. The magistrate set bail at $10,000 cash for the firearm charge. Betances is due back in court on March 2.





