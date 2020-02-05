A man was shot in Mattapan Tuesday evening, according to Boston police.
Police found the man suffering from a gunshot wound at 5 Lorna Road at approximately 7:03 p.m., said Officer James Moccia, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department.
Police also located ballistic evidence at the scene, he said.
The shooting victim was taken to Boston Medical Center and his injury is considered to be non-life-threatening, Moccia said.
