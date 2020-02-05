Doors were unlocked or had a key left inside their lock in three of the incidents, police said. Items were also stolen during a party on two occasions, they said.

Police said they received six reports of thefts in River Houses and Yard dorms at Harvard on Saturday and Sunday. During those days, six laptops, five jackets, three AirPods, two backpacks, two phones, two wallets, and other items were stolen from student rooms, police said.

A string of robberies were reported in Harvard University dorm buildings over the weekend, the Harvard University Police Department said in a statement on its website.

Police said the thief, or thieves, stole from some students while they were in their rooms. However, the residents did not see them come into the rooms and steal their property, officials said.

Police said they do not know if these incidents, which remain under investigation, are connected.

Students should close their windows when they leave their room and keep their doors locked and closed at all times, even if they are only away for a few minutes, police said. Items should also be kept away from windows so people cannot reach in and take them, police said.

Police said students should not enter their rooms if they think someone else has entered them, and should call Harvard University Police Department at 617-495-1212 from another place in the building.

