A 63-year-old man who allegedly killed three people in two Maine communities Monday made his first court appearance in that state Wednesday. He was held without bail.

The defendant, Thomas Bonfanti, of Northfield, Maine, did not enter a plea during the brief proceedings in district court in Calais. He was ordered held pending a bail hearing, which hasn’t yet been scheduled, prosecutors said.

Authorities haven’t said why Bonfanti allegedly gunned down the victims in the towns of Machias and Jonesboro on Monday morning. Officials have identified the victims as Shawn Currey, 57, of Machias; Samuel Powers, 33, of Jonesboro; and Jennifer Bryant Flynn, 49, of Machias. State Police said Tuesday that Bonfanti, who allegedly shot another woman who survived, knew the victims. Authorities did not elaborate.