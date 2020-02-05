“I think it was something that they just had to do because his contract was coming due,” Morris said. “I think the whole city loves him. They’re going to miss him. But I think it was just a strategic business deal, when it’s all said and done.”

Dennis Morris, 67, of Boston, said Wednesday during an interview at Time Out Market that he expected the move.

Not all baseball fans were waylaid by the Mookie Betts deal that sent the star outfielder to La La land.

Morris also expressed confidence in the Sox front office.

“I love the Sox, I’m a big fan,” he said. “And I think our new GM is going to do a good job, we just got to give him a chance and a couple years to settle in.”

Morris is among the legions of Sox fans still processing the blockbuster trade that sent Betts and hurler David Price to the Dodgers for 23-year-old outfielder Alex Verdugo and 21-year-old righthander Brusdar Graterol, who made his big league debut last season for the Twins. (The Dodgers agreed to acquire Graterol from Minnesota in exchange for pitcher Kenta Maeda.)

“Let’s hope they picked up a couple of good players, some younger players,” Morris said. “And I think David Price might have seen his better years.”

As pessimism abounds in the aftermath of the deal, Morris remains hopeful and optimistic about the team’s future.

“I know the whole city is in mourning over it, and they think the Sox aren’t going to be that good this year,” he said, “but I think they may surprise a lot of people.”

Another sports fan, 43-year-old Adam Clark, a Pennsylvania resident in Boston for work, said he grew up an A’s fan on the west coast. He said the Betts trade didn’t surprise him.

“Only because I’ve been paying attention,” he said. “I knew it was coming. I still think it’s ridiculous, but it is what it is. I don’t know why Boston decides now they have to get under the cap, when every other year they’ve been over and it hasn’t been an issue.”

Clark compared the situation to the Angels trading Mike Trout away with one year left on his contract.

“It would seem kind of crazy, right?” he said. “Like he’s the kind of guy that you’d do whatever to keep him on board.”

Alex Speier and Travis Andersen of the Globe staff contributed to this report. The Globe continues to pound the pavement for more fan reactions. This story will be updated as they come in.

