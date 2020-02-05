Over 10 shots were fired in a shootout between a suspect on the street and a suspect in an apartment building in downtown Holyoke, leaving one man hospitalized Wednesday morning, police said.

Holyoke police responded to a report of shots fired at 9:23 a.m. at a multi-story apartment building between 173 and 177 Elm St., Lieutenant Jim Albert said. Over 10 shots were fired between the suspects, police determined from shell casings found on Elm Street.

“We’ve had nothing but trouble” at the building, Albert said. He described the apartment as a “tough building” and a “hot spot” for crime.