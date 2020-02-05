Now both Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office and the defense agree Qualls’s convictions should be dismissed because of DNA testing of bloodstains on a sweatshirt worn by another man who was twice named as the killer by Roosevelt Price as he lay dying.

Qualls, 48, has twice been convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of Roosevelt “Tony” Price and his brother, Ronald “Dallas” Price The state’s highest court has twice upheld those convictions.

Ronnie D. Quallsraised his arms triumphantly Wednesday after both prosecutors and his defense attorney asked a Suffolk Superior Court judge to release him from prison due to new DNA testing that cast doubt on his ties to a 1992 double murder in Roxbury.

“This is a somewhat unusual proceeding where the Commonwealth is joining in all of the defense pleadings,'' Superior Court Judge Christine M. Roach said. She added that Rollins’s office needed to tell her and the public why prosecutors believed a man serving two life without parole sentences for murder should be freed. "I think it’s important for the court and for the public to understand why that is.”

Suffolk Assistant District Attorney David A. F. Lewis, chief of Rollins’s Integrity Review Bureau, told Roach that Roosevelt Price identified his killer as Junior Williams, and that Boston police stopped Williams two hours after the murders and found bloodstains on the sweatshirt Williams was wearing. Forensic testing in the 1990s showed only that it was Type B blood.

DNA testing now has proven that Roosevelt Price’s blood was on the sweatshirt that police seized around 4 a.m. on Oct. 3, 1992, both the prosecution and defense said.

“As I understand it, the position is that the Boston Police Department and the district attorney’s office of Suffolk County got the wrong guy,'' Roach said from the bench.

“Right,” said Lewis.

“They were supposed to get Williams and instead they got Qualls,” the judge said. “There are allegations of an ineffective investigation or police misconduct hovering in the background here.”

Lewis said the the Price brothers were murdered as they sat in a car when a lone gunman fired through a rear window at the driver and then walked around to the passenger side and shot into the passenger seat before walking away. A Ford Escort was seen driving away from the shooting scene, records show. Qualls and Williams had feuded with the Price brothers inside the now-closed Biarittz lounge before the murders, according to court records.

But, according to Lewis and court records, only Williams had Roosevelt Price’s blood on his clothing and only Williams drove a Ford Escort at the time of the Price killings. Moreover, three prosecution witnesses who identified Qualls as the shooter on the witness stand all had pending criminal cases at the time. The one other eyewitness, a woman, did not have any criminal cases and did not identify Qualls as the shooter, Lewis said.

Williams was charged not with murder, but with being an accessory to manslaughter. He was released after serving six years in prison, according to court papers. Roach said she wanted to learn more about what happened to the Williams prosecution before issuing her ruling, which she expects to release in the near future.

Charlotte H. Whitmore, Qualls’s attorney from the Boston College Innocence Program, told the judge that under Massachusetts law, the judge does not have to conclude that the DNA testing fully exonerates Qualls. Instead, she must only decide whether the DNA evidence would have substantially influenced the jury in reaching a verdict, regardless of whether jurors would have convicted or acquitted him.

Qualls appeared in a light-gray sweatshirt. His upbeat response to the hearing was directed at 11 relatives and friends who attended the hearing, including his mother, Yvette Qualls,who has steadfastly believed in her son’s innocence and has visited him nearly every weekend for in various prisons for nearly three decades.

It was Yvette Qualls who reached out to the Boston College Law Innocence Program where the faculty and a law student reviewed the Qualls case and identified the DNA issue as one that should be explored as part of a motion for post-conviction relief.

"I always had faith in God that he would direct me ... I feel good,'' Yvette Qualls said after the hearing, adding that she expected her son would soon start a “new life. New beginnings for my son, family friends and relatives.”

She said her son was angry he had to fight for so long — he first raised the need for DNA testing in 2014. But, Yvette Qualls said, she fully expects her son to succeed despite the years he has been imprisoned.

"He is a lot older now,'' she said. “He’s a very intelligent young man” who plans on visting his father’s grave and that of a brother who died.

But after that, she said, “He doesn’t want to stay in Massachusetts. He wants to relocate."

Yvette Qualls said she had no view on what should happen to Williams, who prosecutors and defense attorneys suggested in their court filings was the triggerman.









