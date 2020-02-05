Video of the scene shared on Twitter showed smoke billowing from the home’s windows and flames coming out its roof. Piemonte said it took crews about an hour to put out the blaze.

The one-alarm blaze broke out in a single family home at 365 Water St. around 5:30 a.m., Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte said.

Seven people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and four pets were rescued in a house fire in Springfield Wednesday morning, Springfield firefighters said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Four children and three adults who were in the home at the time of the fire were taken to Baystate Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation, Piemonte said. They should be released Wednesday, he said.

Three cats and a dog were also rescued from the home, Piemonte said. While the animals were all unharmed, Piemonte said the dog got away from crews and was running around the neighborhood after the fire.

“We got a lead on him and will get him soon," Piemonte said.

The home, which is located in the Indian Orchard neighborhood, received significant damage and is likely a total loss, Piemonte said.

According to city assessing records, the one-and-a-half story home was built in 1915. The property is valued at $124,300.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.



