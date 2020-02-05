Around 3 or 4 a.m., a band of snow, sleet, and even some rain across the south coast will move into the region. It will snow steadily for an hour or two around the Boston area, and perhaps for two or three hours as you go north. Along the coastline and across Cape Cod and the islands, this is mostly a rain event, even if it starts as some wintry precipitation.

A rather quick-moving, but somewhat complicated weather system will affect the area early Thursday morning. This means you’re going to have to leave yourself some extra time as you head to work or school. I expect that some towns are going to have delays, but nobody should do any canceling tomorrow because this is not a big enough system.

A look at expected accumulations. Dave Epstein (custom credit)/Dave Epstein

As the band of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain moves to the north, everything will come to an end, but I expect it to just be mostly cloudy with a little bit of leftover drizzle or spotty freezing rain over the higher elevations of the interior.

On Thursday night, another wave of low pressure will move towards southern New England, bringing additional rainfall. This storm system has a little more juice with it, so I expect anywhere from half an inch to an inch and a half of rainfall, depending on where you’re located. The heaviest rain should be to the south of Boston.

Unsettled weather arrives early Thursday and continues into midday Friday. COD Weather (custom credit)/COD Weather

As the storm pulls into northern New England, colder air will wrap into the back side of it. This means a changeover to a quick burst of snow at the tail end. It’s not out of the question that northern Worcester County and on into southern New Hampshire will see a light amount of snow. There will likely be measurable snow — the mountains of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont could especially see accumulating snow.

Highs Friday will be in the 40s along the coast before colder air arrives. NOAA (custom credit)/NOAA

Behind this weather system, colder air will wrap in and drop temperatures back down into the 30s for the weekend. This brings about some pretty good skiing for northern areas but also means it will be quite chilly, with wind chills down in the single digits Sunday morning.

A peek at early next week shows temperatures getting back into the 40s — which is above average — but also I’m expecting a lot of clouds and some scattered light precipitation.