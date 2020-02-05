“DeJesus was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, prosecutors said.

Eighteen-year-old Luis DeJesus was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound after police responded to the area of L Street and Coburn Street for a report of shots fired at about 8:37 p.m., Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said in a statement.

A gun was recovered at the scene, according to prosecutors.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that the shooting occurred in the area of Jewett and West 4th Street,” prosecutors said.

A preliminary investigation "revealed that a second person, a male in his 20s, was treated at a local hospital for non-fatal gunshot wounds around the same time as the DeJesus shooting. It is believed that the two parties are known to each other and that these two incidents are connected. Authorities believe that this is not a random event,” prosecutors said.

The case remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed, Ryan’s office said.





