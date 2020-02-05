It might seem like it’s been forever since Massachusetts has seen snow, but another round of it is headed our way, arriving right in time for the Thursday morning commute.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for much of the state starting at 1 a.m. Thursday. It will be in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday for western Plymouth and northern Bristol counties; until 1 p.m. for parts of central, eastern, northeastern, and western Massachusetts; and until 10 p.m. for western Hampshire and western Franklin counties, according to the National Weather Service.
“Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute,” weather forecasters wrote. “Slow down and use caution while traveling.”
A wintry mix is expected to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday, according to a 1:26 p.m. forecasters’ discussion, although not too much snow is expected before the precipitation transitions to rain, which will turn heavy late Thursday through midday Friday.
The rain is expected to change back to light snow Friday afternoon and continue though the evening, forecasters said. Saturday will be dry and cold, but more light snow could reappear late this weekend into Monday morning.
[Thursday Night & Friday] A stronger storm will bring the potential for heavy rain and street flooding with the greatest risk across RI/SE MA Thu night into Fri. Some freezing rain is possible across parts of interior MA and may see some locations end as snow Fri afternoon. pic.twitter.com/K8VV5rTYuJ— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 4, 2020
Don’t expect to see too much snow. Forecasters predict only about 1 to 2 inches will fall in the Boston area, with 2 to 3 inches in the northeastern part of the state, and 3 to 4 inches around Fitchburg and Greenfield.
In the worst-case scenario, there is a slight chance that as much as 7 inches of snow could fall in the northwest corner of the state.
NBC 10 Boston meteorologist Matt Noyes was forecasting a somewhat higher snow total for the area through Friday.
If you watched this morning on TV you saw a more specific and zoomed in view of this map for Boston (exact numbers instead of ranges)… But as you know, our team also covers the entire region on @necn. Here’s our regional take on tomorrow...Thu/Fri combo for northern New England. pic.twitter.com/ZMaSDR3A5d— Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) February 5, 2020
The hope is folks watched @nbc10boston this AM and saw the Boston area zoomed/specific one, but if not, here it is. This one is just thru tomorrow which is why Northern NewEng not as high. https://t.co/SasCEjSSSA pic.twitter.com/pf22274rya— Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) February 5, 2020
Our neighbors to the north were also preparing for an onslaught of snow, with as much as 18 inches forecast near the Canadian border.
Snow moves into the region beginning after midnight tonight from southwest to northeast. Snow will mix with sleet, freezing rain, and rain Thursday in southern areas but remain all snow to the north. Below is our expected storm total snowfall and ice accumulations. #mewx #nhwx pic.twitter.com/JwBJ4FupG1— NWS Gray (@NWSGray) February 5, 2020
The forecast was enough to postpone New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu’s scheduled State of the State address and the House session from Thursday to Feb. 13, according to the Associated Press.
This story will be updated as more data from the National Weather Service becomes available.
