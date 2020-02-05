“Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute,” weather forecasters wrote. “Slow down and use caution while traveling.”

A winter weather advisory has been issued for much of the state starting at 1 a.m. Thursday. It will be in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday for western Plymouth and northern Bristol counties; until 1 p.m. for parts of central, eastern, northeastern, and western Massachusetts; and until 10 p.m. for western Hampshire and western Franklin counties, according to the National Weather Service.

It might seem like it’s been forever since Massachusetts has seen snow, but another round of it is headed our way, arriving right in time for the Thursday morning commute.

A winter weather advisory was issued for much of Massachusetts. National Weather Service (custom credit)/National Weather Service

A wintry mix is expected to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday, according to a 1:26 p.m. forecasters’ discussion, although not too much snow is expected before the precipitation transitions to rain, which will turn heavy late Thursday through midday Friday.

The rain is expected to change back to light snow Friday afternoon and continue though the evening, forecasters said. Saturday will be dry and cold, but more light snow could reappear late this weekend into Monday morning.

Don’t expect to see too much snow. Forecasters predict only about 1 to 2 inches will fall in the Boston area, with 2 to 3 inches in the northeastern part of the state, and 3 to 4 inches around Fitchburg and Greenfield.

A look at how much snow is expected in Massachusetts through 7 p.m. Friday. National Weather Service (custom credit)/National Weather Service

In the worst-case scenario, there is a slight chance that as much as 7 inches of snow could fall in the northwest corner of the state.

A look at the high-end chance for snow totals in Massachusetts. National Weather Service (custom credit)/National Weather Service

NBC 10 Boston meteorologist Matt Noyes was forecasting a somewhat higher snow total for the area through Friday.

Our neighbors to the north were also preparing for an onslaught of snow, with as much as 18 inches forecast near the Canadian border.

The forecast was enough to postpone New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu’s scheduled State of the State address and the House session from Thursday to Feb. 13, according to the Associated Press.

This story will be updated as more data from the National Weather Service becomes available.

