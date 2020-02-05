According to the statement, police responded to the area of 602 Pleasant St. at 11:26 p.m. for a report of a fight in progress. When officers arrived, they located a drunk man in an alley and placed him into protective custody, the statement said.

Watertown cops confirmed the shooting in a statement and said the victim was expected to survive. Police said they don’t believe the shooting was a random act.

A 21-year-old Waltham man was shot in the leg late Tuesday in Watertown, police said.

Then at 12:14 a.m., police said, a neighboring business on Pleasant Street reported that a man had walked in with an injury. That guy turned out to be the 21-year-old Waltham resident, who had an “apparent gunshot wound to his left lower leg,” police said.

Advertisement

Police didn’t name the shooting victim. He was taken to Beth Israel with injuries that weren’t deemed life threatening, according to the statement.

“Police are still investigating the incident,” the release said. “We are confident that [this] is not a random act. All involved are acquaintances.”

No arrests have been reported. Anyone with information on the shooting should call Watertown police immediately at 617-972-6500.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.