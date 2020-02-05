Wheaton College was placed on lockdown Wednesday after an ax-wielding person was spotted on the Norton campus, school officials said.

The college confirmed the details via Twitter.

“An individual with an ax weapon has been seeing on the Wheaton campus near Howard Street,” Wheaton tweeted at 2:47 p.m. “Norton Police and Wheaton Public Safety are responding to the scene if you are on campus go to the nearest secure room, lock or barricade the door and await further instructions.”