Wheaton College was placed on lockdown Wednesday after an ax-wielding person was spotted on the Norton campus, school officials said.
The college confirmed the details via Twitter.
“An individual with an ax weapon has been seeing on the Wheaton campus near Howard Street,” Wheaton tweeted at 2:47 p.m. “Norton Police and Wheaton Public Safety are responding to the scene if you are on campus go to the nearest secure room, lock or barricade the door and await further instructions.”
The school also tweeted, “if you are not on campus stay away until notified of an all clear from campus officials. If you are in an emergency please dial 911 or the Department of Public Safety at 508-286-3333.”
Advertisement
This is a breaking news story that will be updated.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.