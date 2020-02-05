Through the end of the Iowa Caucuses (whenever that will be) and the Feb. 11 New Hampshire primary, I’ll offer my analysis while on the ground in those two states about who won the last 24 hours in the 2020 presidential contest. It’s crunch time, and every day in the primary race really matters. Many voters are finally tuning in, and history is filled with examples of how one late move made the difference. Some winners in this feature will be obvious, others will be contrarian, and sometimes the victor of the last 24 hours might not be a presidential candidate at all. — James Pindell

Winner: Pete Buttigieg

CONCORD, N.H. — Who knows who actually will end up winning the 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses, but for a day, and the most important day all cycle, the former South Bend, Ind., mayor was the perceived winner.

History will judge the merits of the Iowa Democratic Party’s decision to release partial results, just 62 percent of caucus sites, and not wait until all results were ready. But at 5 p.m., they did. It showed Buttigieg leading the field with 26.9 percent of projected state delegates. This was just a tick above Bernie Sanders at 25.1 percent. It should be noted that because of the quirk of the Iowa caucuses, while Buttigieg led the delegate count so far, Sanders led the raw headcount of people.

Running up the score in one precinct, for example, gives a candidate only a limited number of allotted delegates. The idea is that caucuses reward candidates for having support all over the state.

But whatever with the technicalities. After the partial results came out, Buttigieg was viewed as a winner of sorts. His remarks noting his lead in Iowa were carried live on cable networks. The line to get into his appearance at the Concord City Auditorium snaked around a city block.

He will leave New Hampshire briefly on Wednesday to raise money in New York. By the time he comes back, he may not have won Iowa officially, but a lot of moderate voters are likely giving him a new look this week because of what happened Tuesday.

And the latest Globe/WBZ-TV/ Suffolk University poll of likely New Hampshire primary voters found that Buttigieg bumped up to being tied with Biden for second place, with 15 percent. Then again that is well behind Sanders, the New Hampshire front-runner, who has 24 percent support, according to the poll.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.