A woman suffered serious injuries following a crash on Interstate 195 West in Wareham Wednesday afternoon, State Police said.

State Police responded to a single vehicle crash at 3:09 p.m. between Exits 21 and 20, spokesman David Procopio said. Multiple lanes were closed following the crash, State Police said in a tweet.

The woman who was driving was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, Procopio said. She was the only person in the car.

An investigation and crash reconstruction are ongoing, Procopio said.

