“Today is a kind of serious and solemn day for the country. And the reason I’m wearing a tie, is I’m going to be on a plane in a few minutes. Going to Washington, D.C. to vote for the impeachment of President Trump,” the Vermont Democrat said.

DERRY, N.H. — Bernie Sanders started his campaign event in Derry Wednesday with a dig at Iowa for not yet finishing its vote tabulations and trumpeting his current lead in the popular vote in the partial results that have been released.

While he would rather spend the rest of the day campaigning, Sanders told the crowd, “this is serious business."

Sanders stressed that the vote he planned to cast later this afternoon to remove Trump is not about policy differences, though he disagrees with Trump “on almost everything.” Rather it was about the serious abuse of power at the heart of Trump’s decision to withhold aid from Ukraine as a way to pressure that government to announce an investigation into a political rival, former vice president Joe Biden, and Trump’s subsequent “massive cover up” the administration undertook to block congressional probes.

If Trump gets away with this — and he probably will, Sanders interjected, because Senate Republicans don’t have the “courage” to stand up to him — it will set a dangerous precedent, Sanders continued.

Future presidents can say to a US governor, “ ‘Hey, I got some infrastructure money for you, but you’re not going to get your fair share unless I get your endorsement.’ Or go to China and say, ‘China, I need some help in my upcoming election, see what kind of dirt you can dig up on my opponent, and we’ll give you a good a trade agreement, ’” Sanders said.

“That's called abuse of power, that's using the power of the presidency for your own in this case personal and political benefit. That is unconstitutional,” he said.

Sanders turned then to his familiar campaign themes, including offering a full-throated defense of his signature proposal, Medicare for All. He warned his supporters that “you're gonna hear a lot of lies and misinformation” about his proposal for universal health insurance, including what President Trump said in his state of the union speech Tuesday night “about how great our health care system is.”

Addressing critics’ questions of how Sanders plans to pay for his expensive health care plan, the Vermont Democrat pointed to the large premiums and deductibles most Americans must pay before their insurance kicks in. He asked those in the audience to share their deductibles; people shouted figures such as $6,000 and $7,000.

Premiums, deductibles, and other out-of-pocket expenses would be gone under his plan, he said. The implication, which he did not say explicitly, was that Americans would pay some of those costs in the form of taxes to pay for universal health care.

His message for the “corrupt” private health insurance companies: “Your days of greed are coming to an end,” he said, prompting some of the loudest applause of the event.

Several Democrats were in their second day of campaigning in New Hampshire after arriving from Iowa early Tuesday morning, even as the results of the Iowa caucuses remained unknown thanks to problems with an app that was used to report caucus results to the Iowa Democratic Party.

Former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, who has had trouble luring young voters, took his message and Iowa caucuses momentum to a student forum on climate change in downtown Concord Wednesday and said it was an issue that people of all political parties should be able to agree on.

“If everybody is vulnerable to climate harms, everybody can participate in the solution,” said Buttigieg, 38, the youngest candidate in the Democratic presidential race.

“And that’s the corner I think we have to turn in order to actually get anything done. This is too big, too important, too existential to be another partisan tug of war.”

Partial results from Iowa have Buttigieg with a narrow lead over Sanders. Buttigieg’s support also jumped four percentage points in Tuesday’s Boston Globe/WBZ-TV/Suffolk University tracking poll of likely Democratic primary voters. He’s now tied with former vice president Joe Biden for second place with 15 percent. Sanders led with 24 percent.

Buttigieg often refers to climate as the greatest “global security issue of our time,” and on Wednesday he described how its effects have impacted his city, which is located on a river, but also the corn and soybean fields of Iowa and the tourism economy of New Hampshire.

He also spoke about his proposal for a national service program, similar to the Peace Corps, and said participants in that program could be used to help address the effects of climate change in the US. Buttigieg said that if a president willing to tackle climate change is not elected in 2020, it could be too late to curb its effects globally.

“This is the moment, out of all the years and decades throughout the story of climate that will be written about for decades and centuries in the future, I believe this is the pivotal moment,” he said.

The event was organized by the Dartmouth College Tuck School, the Hubbard Brook Research Foundation, and Stonyfield Organic. It was Buttigieg’s only New Hampshire campaign stop of the day as he heads to the New York City area for a trio of fundraisers on Wednesday and Thursday morning.

















