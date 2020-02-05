Two top Democratic contenders, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., trumpeted their still-incomplete Iowa results in tones that sounded a lot like declarations of victory. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts didn’t go that far but announced herself part of the night’s top-performing trio.

As they began their first day of ardent campaigning here, they brought the frenetic uncertainty with them, spinning confusion into narratives most favorable to them in a state that has suddenly taken on new importance.

MILFORD, N.H. — Democrats descended on New Hampshire Tuesday with chaos in their wake as officials in Iowa struggled to tabulate the results of Monday night’s caucuses.

Advertisement

The subtext of the responses from all three campaigns was clear: Former vice president Joe Biden, who enjoyed front-runner status for much of last year, had a really bad night.

Hours later, the partial results finally unveiled by the Iowa Democratic Party confirmed the general storyline that Buttigieg, Sanders, and Warren had spent the day framing, showing Buttigieg with a slight lead over Sanders in the delegate count, based on results from 62 percent of precincts. The partial results showed Biden pacing behind the top three, a blow to the electability argument on which he has built his candidacy.

“I’m very proud to tell you that last night in Iowa, we received more votes on the first and second round than any other candidate,” Sanders told a cheering crowd in Milford, N.H., at his first rally after the Iowa Democratic Party released the partial results.

“For some reason in Iowa, they have a little bit of trouble counting votes,” the senator joked. Hundreds of supporters gathered on the indoor tennis courts of a New Hampshire fitness club and waved blue and white signs bearing Sanders’ name. “But I’m confident that here in New Hampshire, I know they’ll be able to count your votes on election night. And when they count those votes, I look forward to winning here!”

Advertisement

Buttigieg embraced the incomplete Iowa results as evidence of strong momentum going into New Hampshire. “A campaign that started a year ago with four staff members, no name recognition, no money, just a big idea … that some said had no business being in this race, has taken the place at the front of this race,” a grinning Buttigieg said from Laconia, less than an hour after Iowa released the first wave of caucus results.

The first openly gay presidential candidate got choked up a few moments later. “And it validates for a kid, somewhere in the community, wondering if he belongs or she belongs or they belong in their own family that if you believe in yourself and your country, there’s a lot backing up that belief,” he said.

“Folks, it’s good to be back in New Hampshire, more than you know,” Biden said to laughter at a union hall town hall in Concord Tuesday night. “You know 24 hours later, they’re still trying to figure out what happened in Iowa. At this rate, New Hampshire might get the first vote after all.”

Biden told the crowd he was “counting” on them to propel him into the next stage of the nomination fight. "There’s nothing to come back from yet, but I’d like you to rocket me out of here to make sure this thing works, OK?” he said. “If I come out of here well, you guys are going to set the tone for the whole race.”

Advertisement

Warren held her first stop in Keene, energized as ever on a mere 90 minutes of sleep. "Here’s what we know: It’s a tight, three-way race at the top,” she said. “We know that the three of us will be dividing up most of the delegates coming out of Iowa.”

All in all, it was an inauspicious kick off to a primary season many Democrats see as the most important in their lifetimes. Their urgent goal: choose a candidate who can defeat Donald Trump in November.

But the Iowa results overshadowed that objective. Conspiracy theories swirled online, while some New Hampshire voters fretted about election security. CNN posted a countdown clock for the Iowa results. Republicans practically cackled with glee.

“This is not a good night for democracy,” Sanders told reporters on board a charter plane from Des Moines to Manchester Tuesday.

With no initial Iowa bump, the disaster may, however, be a good for the New Hampshire primary.

“New Hampshire is now much more important. It is, de facto, the first event,” said Nick Baldick, a national Democratic strategist who ran New Hampshire for Al Gore in 2000.

But on the first big day of New Hampshire, there was a lot talk about its Midwestern counterpart.

Top Biden adviser Symone Sanders told reporters it was not “accurate” for candidates to declare victory in Iowa and stressed that the state’s 42 delegates are a small part of the overall path to the nomination. Biden’s campaign has long attempted to lower expectations for him in the first two states, portraying South Carolina, where the electorate is more diverse and where he polls at the top of the field, as his firewall.

Advertisement

Biden worked to change the subject away from his apparently disappointing Iowa result by attacking Sanders, who is leading in the New Hampshire polls, over his signature issue, Medicare for All.

“Most Democrats in Congress are not for it, so how’s it going to pass? How’s going to get done?” Biden asked. “Now he says no one knows what it’s going to cost.”

The bungled Iowa results mean Buttigieg won’t enjoy the boost he may have gotten if his lead holds. Likewise, Biden’s poor showing may not cause as much damage as it would normally.

Jim Demers, who guided Barack Obama’s and Cory Booker’s campaigns in New Hampshire and who has endorsed Biden, said the Iowa mess means neither Biden nor Buttigieg has emerged the clear moderate alternative to the more progressive Sanders. Many establishment Democrats are looking for a clear moderate champion because they fear Sanders is too far left to beat President Trump in the general election.

“Buttigieg, by all appearances, was having a good night and Biden was not,” said Demers before the partial Iowa results came out. “But because there are no results, Buttigieg isn’t on fire and Biden isn’t dead. And now voters and the press have moved on to New Hampshire.”

Advertisement

Despite the drama and behind-the-scenes intrigue, it remained business as usual for most New Hampshire voters swarming the various campaign events.

Heading out from Buttigieg’s Portsmouth rally, Dave Beadling, 69, shook his head when a reporter asked him if the late-coming Iowa results would influence his vote next week. He called their caucus system “totally antiquated” and “undemocratic.”

“I’ll vote how I vote regardless of their results,” he said.

The longtime New Hampshire resident then hopped in his sedan and drove off to see Amy Klobuchar in Nashua.

Hanna Krueger, Zoe Greenberg, and James Pindell of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @vgmac. Liz Goodwin can be reached at elizabeth.goodwin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lizcgoodwin Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jessbidgood.