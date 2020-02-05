Senator Mitt Romney on Wednesday announced he would vote to convict President Trump on the first article of impeachment, drawing swift praise from Democrats and immediate rebuke from fellow Republicans.

Romney called Trump’s actions toward Ukraine “perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of oath of office that I can imagine," and said he would vote to convict Trump on the first article of impeachment passed by the House, which deals with abuse of power.

Two-thirds of the Senate must vote to convict on one of the House-passed impeachment charges in order for Trump to be removed from office, a virtual impossibility in the Republican-controlled body. Before Romney’s announcement, the votes on removal were falling along strictly partisan lines, with Democrats announcing one-by-one they’d vote to convict, and Republicans declaring their intentions to acquit.