Senator Mitt Romney on Wednesday announced he would vote to convict President Trump on the first article of impeachment, drawing swift praise from Democrats and immediate rebuke from fellow Republicans.
Romney called Trump’s actions toward Ukraine “perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of oath of office that I can imagine," and said he would vote to convict Trump on the first article of impeachment passed by the House, which deals with abuse of power.
Two-thirds of the Senate must vote to convict on one of the House-passed impeachment charges in order for Trump to be removed from office, a virtual impossibility in the Republican-controlled body. Before Romney’s announcement, the votes on removal were falling along strictly partisan lines, with Democrats announcing one-by-one they’d vote to convict, and Republicans declaring their intentions to acquit.
The full Senate is expected to vote on the two articles at 4 p.m. Wednesday, bringing a close to the months-long impeachment saga. Despite Romney’s announcement, Trump is likely to be acquitted.
Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, called for Romney to be expelled from the Republican Party:
Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS. He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he’s joining them now.— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 5, 2020
He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the @GOP.
Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (and Romney’s niece), said she disagreed with Romney’s decision and predicted the rest of the party would stand with Trump.
This is not the first time I have disagreed with Mitt, and I imagine it will not be the last.— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 5, 2020
The bottom line is President Trump did nothing wrong, and the Republican Party is more united than ever behind him.
I, along with the @GOP, stand with President Trump.
On the other side of the aisle, several Democratic lawmakers called Romney’s decision a display of “moral courage.”
Having proven Trump guilty, I asked if there was just one Republican Senator who would say “enough”— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 5, 2020
Who would stand up against this dangerously immoral president
Who would display moral courage
Who would do impartial justice as their oath required and convict
And there is. https://t.co/xNHi2CP6oF
During a time of great pessimism and doubt, history will remember that there was one Republican Senator with the moral courage and character to do what's right: Mitt Romney. pic.twitter.com/yIJAvd8nCZ— Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) February 5, 2020
I sat silently across the chamber, listening to my friend give one of the most important speeches I have ever had the good fortune to hear in person.— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 5, 2020
At a time when many wonder what honor is left in public life, there stands Mitt Romney.
Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.