But she acknowledged making one change in recent days: Canceling a flight of ads that had been scheduled to air in South Carolina and Nevada later this month.

NASHUA, N.H. — After appearing to come in third place in Iowa, according to partially-reported caucus results, Senator Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday said she was “fighting for every vote” in New Hampshire, touting a campaign operation she said was “built for the long haul.”

“It’s about the fact that we completely financed our campaign through the grassroots, and I just want to be careful about how we spend our money,” Warren said.

The cancellation was first reported by Advertising Analytics, and it could raise questions about her finances — and whether Warren will be able to compete in as many states as she wants to if she does not notch an early primary win to boost her momentum and juice her fund-raising.

Warren’s reliance on small-dollar donations has been a keystone of her campaign. She has an expansive ground game, with more than 1,000 campaign staff in 31 states — a costly model with a huge payroll that she is hoping will pay off later in the primary calendar.

Warren had $13.7 million in cash on hand at the end of last year; more than the former vice president Joe Biden, who had about $9 million left, but less than Pete Buttigieg’s $14.5 million and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’ $18.2 million. Warren, Buttigieg, and Sanders all spent more than they raised in the last three months of the year.

Her campaign reported strong fund-raising in early January, although it did not say how much. In late January, the campaign set a goal of raising $3.5 million more before the end of the month, and then sent several e-mails to supporters saying it was behind. The campaign never said whether it met that goal. On Tuesday, it set another public goal of raising $2 million before the polls close in New Hampshire next Tuesday.

Also on Wednesday, her campaign rolled out a new digital ad that features President Obama praising Warren for her work advocating for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau during a 2010 address in the White House Rose Garden.

The ad features Obama calling Warren “very tough” and praising her ability to face down the opposition.

“She’s a janitor’s daughter who has become one of the country’s fiercest advocates for the middle class,” Obama said. “She came up with an idea for a new, independent agency standing up for consumers and middle class families.”

The digital ad was set to appear in New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina. On Wednesday, her campaign sent it out in a fund-raising email, urging supporters to donate so the campaign could put it “all over the airwaves.”

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jessbidgood.