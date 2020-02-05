Regarding the problems with the Iowa caucuses: You would think that in this age of tampering, hacking, interference, fraud, and falsification we would have long begun radically scaling back, rather than ramping up, the use of technology in elections.

In the nearly 40 years that I’ve voted as an adult in the tech hub of Cambridge, we have voted and counted only with paper ballots. What could Iowa have been thinking?

Still, a possible upside is that Iowa’s technical difficulties could underscore the nation’s need to get rid of as much technology as possible — with all its risk and vulnerability — in our elections. Everything would be truthful, and right (except, of course, to Vladimir Putin), with the decency, simplicity, and integrity of Americans voting with just paper.