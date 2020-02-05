The malpractice case brought by the family of Justina Pelletier against Boston Children’s Hospital acknowledges the divide between care teams pursuing management based on two competing diagnoses. Pelletier’s care was transferred from a team at one institution, who had concluded a diagnosis of mitochondrial disease, to a new team, who diagnosed a psychosomatic disorder.

While there is continued disagreement about the cause of her symptoms, and thus the best treatment, there is one diagnosis that all parties might agree on: Fractured care coordination affects many complex patients in our fragmented health care system. When patients change providers, hospitals, or payers, they experience disruption of care. The result can be confusion, frustration, and in some cases, adverse outcomes.