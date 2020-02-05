But her glorious put-down doesn’t change today’s political reality. Impeachment didn’t topple Trump. And neither will the corrupt ugliness of the Trump administration — or the bitter partisan rancor it has generated. Not if people believe, as Trump asserted in his State of Union address, that “our economy is the best it’s ever been.” Not if they fall for his shameless reality showcasing of people as props, to make his half-baked case that Trump’s America is better for all Americans.

When she ripped his speech in half , House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had the last word — and the first hot take — on President Trump’s fiction-riddled ode to self and base.

As Trump was talking, fact-checkers chipped away at his many lies and distortions. But Trump understands that state of mind has little to do with actual data about unemployment, GDP, or other economic indicators. As he put it, “In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American decline, and we have rejected the downsizing of America’s destiny.” In other words, if people think things are good, they are.

To Trump’s base, thinking things are good means telling them what they want to hear about illegal immigrants, abortion, and guns; awarding Rush Limbaugh a Presidential Medal of Freedom in the middle of the State of the Union; and promising them he will never let socialism take away their right to the health insurance coverage his administration is working to erode.

But Trump also delivered what for him passes as feel-good outreach beyond his base. He paid tribute to Senator Tim Scott, a Black Republican from South Carolina. He honored 100-year-old Charles McGee, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, and his great-grandson, who aspires to go to the Air Force Academy. He awarded a scholarship to a Black fourth-grader from Philadelphia.

And who isn’t touched by the sight of a widow of a soldier killed in Iraq in 2008, standing next to her 13-year-old son, or the reunion of a military family? That also happened during the State of the Union.

It’s all so manipulative. And all so depressing, because of its potential to work. The country may be divided over Trump, yet still willing to believe in fairy tales, economic and otherwise. And if people believe they are better off, who can convince them they are mistaken? Democrats in Congress have not been able to do that. Now it’s up to those on the campaign trail, including candidates Trump has already slimed as socialists.

Can anyone bridge the gap and unite us behind another vision for the country? If not, we are left with Trump, his crowd of cheering sycophants, and a sad batch of sour, sullen Democrats. If no one can bridge the gap, we are left with Trump refusing to shake Pelosi’s hand and Pelosi muttering to herself and shaking her head during his speech, and then ripping it in half.

I loved that moment of audacious speech shredding, even though I knew Pelosi was taking a low road that would infuriate the other side. It was exactly how I felt about Trump’s red-faced, self-aggrandizing spewing, his lack of grace, and his refusal to credit anyone but himself for joint efforts like the recent trade agreement. All politicians use people as props, but Trump takes it to a stomach-turning extreme. He’s willing to use a two-year-old who was born prematurely to promote an anti-abortion agenda. He’s happy to stir the anti-immigrant pot, by presenting the grieving brother of a man killed by what he calls a “criminal alien.” To cast himself as the toughest anti-terrorist president of all time, he offers up the parents of Kayla Mueller, who was kidnapped and killed by ISIS operatives.

With her speech-ripping, Pelosi had the last word, in that moment, and produced an image that will live forever. But it’s not the last word on Trump. That will be up to voters in November, and how good they feel about their future over four more years of this presidency.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.